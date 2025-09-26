Exclusive| Imtiaz Ali on Amar Singh Chamkila, Diljit Dosanjh's Emmy nomination: I am forever indebted to Punjab

Imtiaz Ali directed Amar Singh Chamkila continues to garner recognition even after over one-and-a-half year of release. The latest addition to its list of achievements are the multiple nominations at the International Emmy Awards–Diljit Dosanjh for Best Performance by an Actor and Amar Singh Chamkila for the TV Movie/Mini-Series category. Reacting to this news exclusively to HT City, Imtiaz Ali shares his happiness. Imtiaz Ali on Amar Singh Chamkila International Emmys nomination (Photo: Yogen Shah)

The director says, “In the excitement of these nominations of the International Emmy Awards, the first name that comes to mind is ‘Chamkila’, who lived the life that we could make a film out of. He went through the highs and lows of that difficult time in Punjab. He and Amarjot (played by Parineeti Chopra) symbolise the irony of Punjab and as true children of that land, they lived the story of the land.”

Imtiaz goes on to thank Netflix too for backing the film when he was facing financial strain with it. “They came in at a time when we were facing difficulties and put their money into the project. It’s because of them that the film happened,” he says.

The director also raves about his leading man, saying, “The film couldn’t have been made without Diljit Dosanjh. He has brought in a lot of value and made the film what it is. I am so glad that he is also nominated in the category of Best Actor.” He adds, “I feel gratified on behalf of the entire team, including AR Rahman sir, Irshad Kamil, Diljit, Parineeti, Sylvester, Suman, Mohit, Dhiman and all other members, who worked so beautifully for Amar Singh Chamkila. I am forever indebted to Punjab and its people for letting me be there and participate in their stories.” Imtiaz also pays special regards to his brother Sajid Ali, who wrote the film along with him, Jassi, who “steered it in the right course by providing research support” and his editor Aarti for her contribution.