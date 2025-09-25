Exclusive | Diljit Dosanjh on Amar Singh Chamkila's International Emmy nominations : Such a big moment

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and his 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila have secured nominations in the 2025 International Emmy Awards! Talking exclusively to HTCity, the actor who played the titular role in the Imtiaz Ali directorial shares his excitement. Diljit Dosanjh played the titular role of Amar Singh Chamkila

"This is such a big moment," shares a humbled Diljit. The singer-actor goes on to add, "And not just for me, but Amar Singh Chamkila, an artist from Punjab who is being celebrated on the global stage".

Amar Singh Chamkila, which released on Netflix, has secured two nominations. While the film has secured a nomination in the TV Movie/mini-series category, Diljit himself has secured a nomination in the Best Performance By An Actor category.

The actor says, “I feel truly honored Amar Singh Chamkila, an artist from Punjab, is being recognized and talked about at a global level on such a prestigious stage like the International Emmys. This nomination is not just for me, but for the entire legacy of Chamkila. I am grateful to Imtiaz Ali Sir for choosing me for the Role.”

The International Emmy Awards will take place in New York City on November 24.