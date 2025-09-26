Imtiaz Ali on Amar Singh Chamkila's International Emmy Noms: Happy to bring story of Chamkila to the fore

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila has bagged a nomination in the upcoming International Emmy Awards. The film based on life of slain Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila portrays actor Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. Imtiaz Ali is ecstatic with double nominations from his film Amar Singh Chamkila.

While the film has secured a nomination in the TV Movie/mini-series category, Diljit himself has secured a nomination in the Best Performance By An Actor category, making it time for double celebrations for the cast and crew of the film.

Talking about the nominations, Imtiaz says, “We are all very happy that we could bring the story of Chamkila, such a unique individual, to the fore. In the story of Amarjot and Chamkila is also the story of Panjab. I would like to congratulate the team for these nominations, and I would like to congratulate Diljit Dosanjh twice over because he's also nominated in the Best Actor category in the Emmy Awards for this film. That's really well done!”

He goes on to add, “We could not have made the film without Diljit, and not for a moment on the shoot was he not Chamkila. It was a wonderful grassroot kind of experience shooting in Panjab for Amar Singh Chamkila. Congratulations Team! Also, thank you Netflix, for believing blindly in this film from the beginning to the end.”

Imtiaz, who has given hit films like Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha and Highway in the past, highlights the how the life of Amar Singh Chamkila has represented the relationship between art and conflict.

"Amar Singh Chamkila is a rare film because it has to do with the scent of the land of Panjab- its music, its socio-politics, its conflict, its aspirations, and its many problems. The fact that conflict creates art creates conflict was represented through the life of Amar Singh Chamkila in this film," says Imtiaz

The film, which was a direct Netflix release also stars Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot Kaur.

The International Emmy Awards will take place in New York City, New York on November 24.