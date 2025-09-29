Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2025 winners list: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wins big; Amar Singh Chamkila, Poacher dominate

The 2025 edition of the Indian Streaming Academy was held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, on Saturday night. The second edition of the awards honoured the best performers of India’s dynamic OTT ecosystem, ranging from storytelling and performances to sound design, editing, and cinematography. Amar Singh Chamkila and Poacher swept most awards in their respective categories, while big stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, and Parineeti Chopra won the popular awards for their performances. Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2025: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sonali Bendre won Best Actress awards.

Here's the full list of winners:

Hindi Awards

Best Series: Panchayat

Best Director (Series): Jai Mehta (Lootere)

Best Actor - Popular (Series): Varun Dhawan (Citadel Honey Bunny)

Best Actor - Critics (Series): Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat)

Best Actress - Popular (Series): Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Citadel Honey Bunny)

Best Actress - Critics (Series): Sonali Bendre (The Broken News)

Best Supporting Actor (Series): Sikandar Kher (Aarya)

Best Supporting Actress (Series): Saanvika (Panchayat)

Best Non-fiction Original, Series/Special: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Best Web Original Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director (Film): Siddharth P Malhotra (Maharaj)

Best Actor - Popular (Film): Vikrant Massey (Sector 36)

Best Actor - Critics (Film): Diljit Dosanjh (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actress - Popular (Film): Parineeti Chopra (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actress - Critics (Film): Divya Dutta (Sharmajee Ki Beti)

Best Documentary: Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Best Original Story (Series): Chandan Kumar (Panchayat)

Best Cinematographer (Series): Jall Cowasji (Lootere)

Best Production Design (Series): Amit Ray, Subrata Chakravarti (Heeramandi)

Best Costume Design (Series): Rimple and Harpreet Narula (Heeramandi)

Best Original Soundtrack (Series): Ana Rehman (Bandish Bandits)

Best Original Story (Film): Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Cinematographer (Film): Sylvester Fonseca (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Production Design (Film): Amit Ray, Subrata Chakravarti (Maharaj)

Best Costume Design (Film): Maxima Basu (Maharaj)

Best Original Soundtrack (Film): AR Rahman (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Non-Hindi Awards

Best Series: Poacher

Best Director (Series): G Vasanthabalan (Thalaimai Seyalagam)

Best Actor - Popular (Series): Roshan Mathew (Poacher)

Best Actor - Critics (Series): Ashutosh Gowariker (Manvat Murders)

Best Actress - (Series): Sriya Reddy (Thalaimai Seyalagam)

Best Supporting Actor (Series): Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Poacher)

Best Supporting Actress (Series): Sonali Kulkarni (Manvat Murders)

Best Non-fiction Original, Series/Special: Telugu Indian Idol

Best Web Original Film: Chaalchitra Ekhon

Best Director (Film): Anjan Dutt (Chaalchitra Ekhon)

Best Actor - (Film): Saawon Chakraborty (Chaalchitra Ekhon)

Best Actress - (Film): Poornima Ravi (Sevappi)

Best Supporting Actor (Film): Meghla Dasgupta (Chaalchitra Ekhon)

Best Original Story (Series): Suresh Jai (Harikatha)

Best Cinematographer (Series): Johan Heurlin Aidt (Poacher)

Best Production Design (Series): Mandar Nagaonkar (Poacher)

Best Original Soundtrack (Series): Yuvan Shankar Raja (Parachute)

Speaking on the occasion, Raj Nayak, Vice President of the Streaming Academy Awards, shared, “When we started the Indian Streaming Academy Awards last year, it was just a thought—that the OTT industry in India deserves its own platform, one that celebrates talent across all languages and regions. To see the response grow threefold in our second year is humbling. It tells us we’re building something real, something credible, that belongs to the entire industry. For me, that’s the most rewarding part of this journey.”

The star-studded night saw the presence of some of the most acclaimed names in the industry, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonali Bendre, Ashutosh Gowariker, Divya Dutta, Sonali Kulkarni, Raj & DK, Guneet Monga, Roshan Mathew, and Nimisha Sajayan, among many others.