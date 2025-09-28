Alia Bhatt praises Diljit Dosanjh for bagging International Emmy nomination for Amar Singh Chamkila: ‘Shining bright’

Alia Bhatt has praised singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh for bagging an International Emmy nomination for his film Amar Singh Chamkila. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt re-shared a post by Eternal Sunshine Productions congratulating Diljit. Alia Bhatt has only good things to say about Diljit Dosanjh.

Alia Bhatt praises Diljit Dosanjh for Emmy nomination

Re-posting it, Alia wrote, "Congrats @diljitdosanjh and the team behind this gem! Shining bright indeed! (Sparkling emoji)." The original post read, "Celebrating storytelling at its finest (hands heart gesture). Big congratulations to the team for the Best TV movie nomination and @diljitdosanjh for Best Actor."

About Diljit, Amar Singh Chamkila at Emmys

Diljit has secured an International Emmy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in the Imtiaz Ali-directed Amar Singh Chamkila. The film has also been nominated for Best TV/Mini-Series. Diljit will compete against David Mitchell for Ludwig, Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto (I, Addict), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude.

What Imtiaz Ali has spoken about Diljit

In the biographical drama, Diljit portrayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti Chopra starred in the movie as his wife, Amarjot Kaur. While talking to news agency ANI, Imtiaz shared his initial reaction to casting Diljit in the role of Amar Singh Chamkila. He admitted that he was unsure whether Diljit could portray the Punjabi folk singer due to his long hair, as the character required short hair.

However, now, almost a year after the release of the film, Imtiaz believes that no actor would have played the role of Amar Singh Chamkila better than Diljit.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila tells the story of Punjab's iconic folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the Elvis of Punjab. He rose to fame in the 1980s for his bold songs and energetic performances, but his life was tragically cut short in 1988 when he and Amarjot were killed at the age of 27. Written by Imtiaz, Amar Singh Chamkila was released on Netflix in April 2024.