Gauri Khan poses with Karan Johar, Shalini Passi in unseen pics; mom Savita, Rani Mukerji are all smiles in selfie

Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, has shared glimpses from her recent travel as well as outing. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Gauri posted a video collage featuring her mother, Savita Chhibber, filmmaker Karan Johar, and Rani Mukerji. Gauri Khan shared photos of Karan Johar, mom Savita Chhibber and Rani Mukerji.

Gauri Khan shares pics featuring mom Savita Chhibber, Karan Johar

The post also featured Shalini Passi, Nandita Mahtani, Nitasha Nanda, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor. In a photo, Gauri Khan posed next to Savita during their travel abroad. She was joined by Karan Johar, Maheep, and Bhavana during their trip outside India. A photo showed Nandita posing with the group.

Savita poses with Rani Mukerji

In a selfie, Rani Mukerji clicked a close-up selfie with Savita as they rested their heads next to each other and smiled. A few other photos showed Gauri, Bhavana and Maheep posing for the camera during their trip. She captioned the post, "Making memories (red heart emoji)." Gauri added Summertime by Colin and SRTW as the background music. Reacting to the post, Deanne Panday, Maheep, and Bhavana posted red heart emojis.

About Rani's films

Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber. The film stars Rani as Mrs Chatterjee. It also features Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh in prominent roles. Rani is all return as the bold and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy with the much-awaited Mardaani 3.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the third instalment of YRF's Mardaani is set to release in cinemas on February 27, 2026. The makers unveiled a powerful poster of the film in September, coinciding with Navratri celebrations.

All about Gauri's family, career

Gauri, who is now a globally-renowned designer, married Shah Rukh on October 25, 1991, following which the couple moved to Mumbai. She shares three children with Shah Rukh— Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. She launched Gauri Khan Designs in 2012.