Search
Tue, Nov 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gauri Khan poses with Karan Johar, Shalini Passi in unseen pics; mom Savita, Rani Mukerji are all smiles in selfie

ByAnanya Das
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 03:38 pm IST

The post also featured Nandita Mahtani, Nitasha Nanda, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor. In a photo, Gauri Khan posed with Savita during their travel.

Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, has shared glimpses from her recent travel as well as outing. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Gauri posted a video collage featuring her mother, Savita Chhibber, filmmaker Karan Johar, and Rani Mukerji.

Gauri Khan shared photos of Karan Johar, mom Savita Chhibber and Rani Mukerji.
Gauri Khan shared photos of Karan Johar, mom Savita Chhibber and Rani Mukerji.

Gauri Khan shares pics featuring mom Savita Chhibber, Karan Johar

The post also featured Shalini Passi, Nandita Mahtani, Nitasha Nanda, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor. In a photo, Gauri Khan posed next to Savita during their travel abroad. She was joined by Karan Johar, Maheep, and Bhavana during their trip outside India. A photo showed Nandita posing with the group.

Savita poses with Rani Mukerji

In a selfie, Rani Mukerji clicked a close-up selfie with Savita as they rested their heads next to each other and smiled. A few other photos showed Gauri, Bhavana and Maheep posing for the camera during their trip. She captioned the post, "Making memories (red heart emoji)." Gauri added Summertime by Colin and SRTW as the background music. Reacting to the post, Deanne Panday, Maheep, and Bhavana posted red heart emojis.

About Rani's films

Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber. The film stars Rani as Mrs Chatterjee. It also features Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh in prominent roles. Rani is all return as the bold and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy with the much-awaited Mardaani 3.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the third instalment of YRF's Mardaani is set to release in cinemas on February 27, 2026. The makers unveiled a powerful poster of the film in September, coinciding with Navratri celebrations.

All about Gauri's family, career

Gauri, who is now a globally-renowned designer, married Shah Rukh on October 25, 1991, following which the couple moved to Mumbai. She shares three children with Shah Rukh— Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. She launched Gauri Khan Designs in 2012.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gauri Khan poses with Karan Johar, Shalini Passi in unseen pics; mom Savita, Rani Mukerji are all smiles in selfie
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On