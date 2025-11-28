2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Cynthia Erivo to K-pop demons HUNTR/X, full list of artists who performed

The 2025 Macy's Parade, which marched through Manhattan on Thursday, November 27, brought together an eclectic mix of global pop stars, legacy brands, Broadway names, and K-pop viral sensations. KPop Demon Hunters balloons are prepared on the eve of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 on Manhattan's upper west side in New York City, U.S., November 26, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper(REUTERS)

Cynthia Erivo opened the parade. The “Wicked: For Good” star delivered a powerful, roaring rendition of“Feeling Good” and set the tone for the whole parade with dynamic performances.

On the Stranger Things float, we had Foreigner performing “Cold as Ice” in anticipation of the Stranger Things final season after a decade-long run.

Also read: Stranger Things season 5: Global fan frenzy, Netflix crashes and meme storm

But the show-stopper and the most loved act by the kids was from the K-pop Demon Hunters star HUNTR/X a.k.a EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI. They gave an electric performance of their song “Golden.”

What else caught an eye?

Lil Jon with his iconic adult-friendly song, “Turn Down for What” also caught the eye. Before the performance, Lil Jon told TMZ that he would “definitely change the lyrics up for the kids. It's a big thing for the kids, and clean it up a bit more.”

Also Read: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2025: Do singers ‘have to lip sync’ every year?

However, his performance still caught negative attention for the ‘vulgar’ moves and lyrics for a kids' parade. A few parents have been seen on social media criticizing his song choice and performance.

Who else was there?

Other than these performances, there was a line of pop artists like Ciara, Busta Rhymes, Kool & the Gang, Lil Jon, Jewel, Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw. Teen favorites like Conan Gray, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza, and Teyana Taylor were also part of the performers' list.

Also on the roster were a variety of performers spanning different entertainment traditions. Ballet dancers like Tiler Peck; the legendary dance troupe Radio City Rockettes, marking a milestone year; Broadway casts from shows such as Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime; and special appearances by athletes and entertainers, including U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin and “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans.