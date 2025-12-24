SZN4 to perform national anthem at Cowboys' Christmas Day game: All on Netflix breakout group

The Dallas Cowboys’ Christmas Day matchup is getting a musical opening that feels pulled straight from a streaming-era success story. Netflix breakout vocal group SZN4 has been named the national anthem performer for the Cowboys’ holiday game against the Washington Commanders, a high-profile slot that puts the group in front of millions of viewers. SZN4 was formed by Aaliyah Rose, Cameron Goode, Donzell Taggart and Katie Roeder.(Instagram/@szn4music)

SZN4 confirmed on Instagram that they would take the field ahead of the Christmas Day game, which streams live on Netflix. The short video dropped by them traced the group’s rapid rise, opening with early clips from Building the Band before cutting to a sleek poster announcing their anthem performance.

“We’re back on Netflix!! We’re so honored to be a part of the biggest event of the year. See you on Christmas Day,” the group wrote, sealing the news.

SZN4’s journey from a Netflix experiment to the NFL spotlight

As Parade notes, SZN4’s journey stands out even by reality TV standards. The group, made up of Aaliyah Rose, Cameron Goode, Donzell Taggart and Katie Roeder, came together on Netflix’s Building the Band without seeing each other first. Their initial decisions were based purely on sound, instinct and trust.

That unconventional start turned into one of the show’s most talked-about arcs. Viewers watched the four singers figure out harmonies and chemistry in real time, with each round raising their profile. Though they finished second overall, Parade points out that the momentum did not slow once the cameras stopped rolling.

Returning to Netflix for the NFL Christmas Day broadcast feels deliberate. The platform that introduced them to a global audience is now handing them a moment that reaches far beyond music fans.

Why this Christmas Day slot matters

The Cowboys will open the NFL’s Christmas slate against the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET, making SZN4 the first performers viewers hear as the holiday coverage begins. According to Parade, that timing adds weight to the performance, setting the tone for one of the league’s most-watched days.

For the Dallas Cowboys, Christmas Day games are already built around spectacle. Adding a Netflix-famous vocal group to the opening only reinforces how much the league now leans into crossover moments that blend sports, pop culture and streaming.

For SZN4, it marks a shift in scale. From isolated sound booths on a competition show to the center of a national NFL broadcast, the leap is stark. As Parade reports, the group’s story has come full circle, but on a much larger stage.

When Christmas Day arrives, SZN4 will not just be performing the anthem. They will be opening the holiday for football fans across the country, voices first, before the game even kicks off.