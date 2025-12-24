Avatar Fire and Ash worldwide box office collection day 4: James Cameron film dips on Monday, can't cross $400 million

Avatar Fire and Ash worldwide box office collection day 4: After a subpar start at the North American box office, James Cameron’s third Avatar film had to again depend on its overseas collections to keep it afloat on its first Monday. Usually, the Avatar films build strongly on word of mouth and sustain through their first week, but Fire and Ash saw its first major dip, which drastically hit its global collections. Avatar Fire and Ash worldwide box office collection day 4: The third instalment in the franchise released this weekend.

Avatar Fire and Ash box office update

Avatar: Fire and Ash started with an $88 million domestic opening and a global three-day haul of $347 million. However, its earnings took a drastic hit on Monday, as it collected just $13 million domestically. The 45% drop from Sunday to Monday meant that the film barely passed the $100 million mark. Internationally, too, Fire and Ash added just $39 million on Monday, taking its international collections to $296 million. At the end of the fourth day of its run, Avatar Fire and Ash has now earned $398.7 million worldwide. It is the third biggest opener this year, behind the record-breaking starts of Zootopia 2 and Wicked For Good. However, the collections of Fire and Ash are below what the franchise has set itself up for so far. For instance. Avatar: The Way of Water had collected over $500 million worldwide in its first four days. Fire and Ash is more than 25% below that level.

All about Avatar Fire and Ash

Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington lead the Avatar franchise, playing two parents forced to fight to protect their family and their planet. The third film introduces Oona Chaplin as a new antagonist. The first Avatar released in 2009, and racked up $2.9 billion in global ticket sales. The Way of Water pulled in $2.3 billion. The fourth and fifth Avatar films are scheduled for release in 2029 and 2031.