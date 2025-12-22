Avatar Fire and Ash worldwide box office collection day 3: James Cameron film earns $345M, less than Barbie, Zootopia 2

Avatar Fire and Ash worldwide box office collection day 3: James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third instalment of the franchise, started on a strong note in the overseas territories, particularly in China, even if its domestic collections were somewhat subpar. This enabled the film to meet projections and earn over $300 million in its opening weekend. However, the figure was much less than what the previous Avatar film had managed, and not even the highest of the year. Avatar Fire and Ash worldwide box office collection day 3: Oona Chaplin in the James Cameron film.

Avatar Fire and Ash box office update

Avatar: Fire and Ash was projected to earn $86-90 million in North America in its opening weekend, and it made good on that promise with a $88 million haul, according to trade figures. Disney, the studio behind the film, reported that the film earned a staggering $257 million overseas, largely due to its $57.6 million record-breaking start in China. This has taken its opening weekend haul to a respectable, but not particularly dominant, $345 million. In comparison, Avatar: The Way of Water opened at $441 million three years ago.

Avatar Fire and Ash loses to recent hits

The biggest blemish on Avatar: Fire and Ash’s record is that it has been unable to register the biggest opening weekend of the year. It has lost to Disney’s animated feature Zootopia 2, which set a record-breaking pace with a $560 million start earlier this year. Avatar: Fire and Ash also lost to a few other not-so-grand recent blockbusters, such as Barbie ($356 million), Moana 2 ($389 million), and even the Chinese animated feature, Ne Zha 2 ($431 million).

All about Avatar Fire and Ash

Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington lead the Avatar franchise, playing two parents forced to fight to protect their family and their planet. The third film introduces Oona Chaplin as a new antagonist. The first Avatar released in 2009, and racked up $2.9 billion in global ticket sales. The Way of Water pulled in $2.3 billion. A fourth and fifth Avatar film are scheduled for release in 2029 and 2031.