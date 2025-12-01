Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Zootopia 2 breaks records with $556 million globally, scores the biggest opening weekend of 2025 for any film

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Dec 01, 2025 06:57 pm IST

Zootopia 2 has become the biggest worldwide film debut of 2025. It stormed the China box office, and broke several records.

Zootopia 2, which was released in theatres over the Thanksgiving weekend, has shattered records at the box office globally. The animated film from the house of Walt Disney Company stormed the worldwide box office, with an estimated $556 million global opening. The numbers were shared by the official page of Walt Disney Company. Zootopia 2 has now delivered the biggest global opening for any movie in 2025.

Zootopia 2 is backed by Walt Disney Company, and directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.
Zootopia 2 is backed by Walt Disney Company, and directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

Zootopia 2 shatters box office records

Zootopia 2 earned $156 million domestically over five days during the extended Thanksgiving weekend and $400 million internationally. It is now the fourth-highest global opening of all time, the biggest global debut of 2025, and the largest global animated film opening ever.

Meanwhile, its dominance at the Chinese box office is also historic. It is now the highest-grossing animated foreign film ever in China. Reuters reported that Zootopia 2 made 1.95 billion yuan ($275.6 million) in its first six days of release at the Chinese box office. It now ranks as the second-biggest foreign-language film opening of all time in China, only behind Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019.

About Zootopia 2

The animated buddy cop comedy film is produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. It is the sequel to Zootopia (2016), and is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, and Ke Huy Quan are the cast members who voiced the characters in the animated film. The film follows Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, the previous film's protagonists, who pursue Zootopia's new and mysterious reptilian resident Gary De'Snake in the gala.

Zared Bush, the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, said, “The real fun thing about Zootopia is that you can identify with an animal. That’s you, that’s your friend, that’s your teacher, that’s a guy you saw at the DMV. There’s something very universal about that.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
