Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 3: James Cameron epic gives tough challenge to Dhurandhar, earns 62 cr

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 3: The first weekend figures for James Cameron's latest CGI spectacle, Avatar: Fire and Ash are in. While the film is miles behind the first two installments in the franchise, it did mint an enviable sum over the first three days. Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 3: A still from the movie.

As per Sacnilk.com, by 8pm on Sunday, the film had made ₹21 crore. The figures for Friday and Saturday were ₹19 and 22 crore, respectively. The current total stands at ₹62.4 crore.

In 2022, by day three, Avatar: The Way of Water had already crossed ₹100 crore mark. The Way of Water earned ₹43.40 crore in India on its first Sunday, taking its overall pan-India opening weekend nett haul to ₹126.20 crore.

Meanwhile, Fire and Ash is facing really tought challenge from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, currently in its third week. On day 17, third Sunday, it crossed ₹545 crore at box office and will soon become the top 10 best performing films of all time in India.

All about Avatar: Fire and Ash

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' from 20th Century Studios releases in India on December 19 in 6 languages English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, the fourth and fifth "Avatar" films are scheduled for release on December 21, 2029, and December 19, 2031, respectively, reported Variety.

The second instalment, 'The Way of Water', released in 2022, became the third-highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing expectations and earning USD 2.3 billion globally.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Bailey Bass, Jemaine Clement, and David Thewlis.

Cameron plans to release five Avatar films in total, with Avatar 4 set for December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2031.

HT review of Avatar Fire and Ash

The Hindustan Times review of the movie read, “Avatar was an effort to marry simple storytelling with world-class visuals, and give the audience the true joy of cinema. But it seems that Cameron has lost the plot now. In Fire and Ash, it feels as if he created a bunch of visuals and then stitched them together, hoping nobody would notice there was no coherent story, or at least nothing new to bind the plot. It’s still a great cinematic experience, but that is despite the best efforts of the maverick filmmaker. I already dread the next two parts!”