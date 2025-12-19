Dallas Cowboys most valuable sports team of 2025 with USD 13 billion; Man Utd ahead of Liverpool in top-50 list

Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports team of 2025 with USD 13 billion. (Getty Images via AFP) According to Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports team of 2025 with USD 13 billion. 2025 is drawing to a close, and one question that everyone wants to get answered is which team across sports is the most valuable in this calendar year, and what's the total worth all about? According to a report in Forbes, the NFL club Dallas Cowboys is the most valuable team in the world this year, with a total worth of a whopping USD 13 billion. They are followed by the Golden State Warriors in second place, with a total worth of USD 11 billion.

The entire list is dominated by NFL teams, with the top 50 list comprising 44 teams from this particular sport. There are two Premier League clubs in the list as well, with Manchester United pipping last year's title holders Liverpool.

Two La Liga clubs also made their presence felt, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona making the list. Apart from football and the NFL, the other sport that is represented in the list is Formula 1, with both Ferrari and Mercedes making the cut.

No Indian Premier League (IPL) team has managed to make the list, and the final spot in the top-50 cut belonged to Toronto Raptors with a worth of USD 5.4 billion.

According to Forbes, the list is compiled from Forbes’ latest valuations of Formula 1, MLB, NBA, NFL, and soccer franchises. The team values are enterprise values (equity plus net debt), and they include the economics of each team's home stadium but not the value of the stadium real estate itself. The values also include rights fees from regional sports networks owned by the team.

Here is the top 50 list:

Dallas Cowboys - USD 13 billion (NFL)

Golden State Warriors - USD 11 billion (NFL)

Los Angeles Rams - USD 10.5 billion (NFL)

New York Giants - USD 10.1 billion (NFL)

Los Angeles Lakers - USD 10 billion (NFL)

New York Knicks - USD 9.75 billion (NFL)

New England Patriots - USD 9 billion (NFL)

San Francisco 49ers - USD 8.6 billion (NFL)

Philadelphia Eagles - USD 8.3 billion (NFL)

Chicago Bears - USD 8.2 billion (NFL)

New York Yankees - USD 8.2 billion (NFL)

New York Jets - USD 8.1 billion (NFL)

Las Vegas Raiders - USD 7.7 billion (NFL)

Washington Commanders - USD 7.6 billion (NFL)

Los Angeles Clippers - USD 7.5 billion (NFL)

Miami Dolphins - USD 7.5 billion (NFL)

Houston Texans - USD 7.4 billion (NFL)

Denver Broncos - USD 6.8 billion (NFL)

Los Angeles Dodgers - USD 6.8 billion (NFL)

Real Madrid - USD 6.75 billion (Football)

Boston Celtics - USD 6.7 billion (NFL)

Seattle Seahawks - USD 6.7 billion (NFL)

Green Bay Packers - USD 6.65 billion (NFL)

Manchester United - USD 6.6 billion (Football)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - USD 6.6 billion (NFL)

Ferrari - USD 6.5 billion (Formula 1)

Pittsburgh Steelers - USD 6.5 billion (NFL)

Cleveland Browns - USD 6.4 billion (NFL)

Atlanta Falcons - USD 6.35 billion (NFL)

Tennessee Titans - USD 6.3 billion (NFL)

Minnesota Vikings - USD 6.25 billion (NFL)

Kansas City Chiefs - USD 6.2 billion (NFL)

Baltimore Ravens - USD 6.1 billion (NFL)

Chicago Bulls - USD 6 billion (NFL)

Los Angeles Chargers - USD 6 billion (NFL)

Mercedes - USD 6 billion (Formula 1)

Buffalo Bills - USD 5.95 billion (NFL)

Houston Rockets - USD 5.9 billion (NFL)

Indianapolis Colts - USD 5.9 billion (NFL)

Carolina Panthers - USD 5.7 billion (NFL)

Miami Heat - USD 5.7 billion (NFL)

Barcelona - USD 5.65 billion (Football)

Jacksonville Jaguars - USD 5.6 billion (NFL)

Brooklyn Nets - USD 5.6 billion (NFL)

Arizona Cardinals - USD 5.5 billion (NFL)

Philadelphia 76ers - USD 5.45 billion (NFL)

Phoenix Suns - USD 5.425 billion (NFL)

Detroit Lions - USD 5.4 billion (NFL)

Liverpool - USD 5.4 billion (Football)

Toronto Raptors - USD 5.4 billion (NFL)