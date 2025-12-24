Lions' fleeting playoff hopes on the line Christmas Day vs. Vikings FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-DET/PREVIEW The Detroit Lions are down but not out.

Not yet, at least.

The Lions try to ‍keep their dim playoff hopes alive when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Christmas Day matchup on Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Detroit comes off a crushing 29-24 loss Sunday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The defeat dealt a significant blow to the Lions, whose only path to the postseason is by winning their last two games while the Green Bay Packers lose their last two.

The Lions' remaining games are against the Vikings and Chicago Bears. The Packers' remaining games are against the Baltimore Ravens and the Vikings.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell said the only thing his players can ⁠do is move forward.

"We've got three days here of practice for these ⁠guys to get the mental work, to recover, make sure they get rest when they leave here and get back to work," ⁠Campbell said. "Nobody's going to feel sorry for us. Nobody cares. We've got a game plan ready for them, they've got to go out there and digest it as fast as they can and be ready to go, ‍man ‌emotionally, psychologically, physically, by the time Thursday hits."

Detroit will take on an injury-riddled Vikings squad that has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Quarterback Max Brosmer, an undrafted rookie who played ​his home games just across the Mississippi River last season for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, will make his second start for the Vikings. Brosmer will start in place of J.J. McCarthy, who sustained a hairline fracture in his right hand during Sunday's win over the New York Giants.

Brosmer has completed 31 of 47 passes for 220 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions in five games this season.

Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson said he enjoys playing with Brosmer.

"He has fun going out there," Jefferson said. "I don't sense him being nervous or not ready for the moment. Him going out there, ‘You all ready, guys?' He just has that smile on his face and he's ready to go."

Jefferson has 72 catches for ​917 ⁠yards this season. He needs 83 receiving yards to reach the 1,000-yard milestone for the sixth consecutive season. The six-year veteran entered the year with 40 touchdown catches in 77 regular- season ⁠games, but is nowhere close to that this year with two touchdowns in 15 games.

In addition to missing McCarthy, the Vikings ‌will not have starting center Ryan Kelly. He left Sunday's game to be evaluated for a concussion. Running back Jordan Mason left the game because of an ankle injury, and his status is uncertain for Thursday.

The Lions are dealing with multiple injuries as well. ​Standout wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was a limited participant in practice Tuesday because of a knee injury while running back David Montgomery missed Tuesday's practice due to an illness. Others on the initial injury report included defensive back Avonte Maddox, who did not practice because ‍of a back injury, and offensive tackle Taylor Decker, ‍who was limited ⁠because of a shoulder injury.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has passed for 4,036 yards and 32 touchdowns with just five interceptions this season. Detroit already has a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in St. Brown and Jameson Williams .

When the teams played Nov. 2 in Detroit, the Vikings emerged with a 27-24 win with McCarthy at the controls. Goff threw for 284 yards and two scores, but he also took five sacks.

Field ‌Level Media

