How much will Snoop Dogg, Lainey Wilson, HUNTR/X and George Clinton earn for Christmas half-time show?

Snoop Dogg will headline the NFL halftime show on Thursday(AP) Snoop Dogg will headline the NFL halftime show during the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings Christmas Day game on Thursday Snoop Dogg will headline the NFL halftime show during the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings Christmas Day game on Thursday. The Netflix spectacle, dubbed ‘Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party', will also feature country star Lainey Wilson, the vocalists behind fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters), and narration by funk legend George Clinton.

Elsewhere, Kelly Clarkson will open the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. The Emmy and Grammy winner will perform her modern classic ‘Underneath the Tree’ to kickoff the Netflix broadcast on Christmas.

Read More: Christmas Day NFL and NBA schedule: When and where to watch games on Dec 25? Live-streaming, halftime show and more

However, there are several questions about how much will these artists be paid for their performances. We have an answer.

How much will Snoop Dogg, Lainey Wilson, HUNTR/X and George Clinton earn?

The league and streamer cover all production costs, but performers earn only union-scale minimums, as per SAG-AFTRA rules. The Super Bowl halftime performers also don't make anything more than this.

Snoop Dogg, Wilson, HUNTR/X vocalists, and Clinton perform primarily for exposure, with past NFL holiday halftimes following the same model. The real payoff comes indirectly: massive viewership boosts streams, sales, and tours.

Where to watch NFL games on Christmas Day?

The first two NFL matchups will stream on Netflix, while the Broncos-Chiefs game will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

NFL Games (ET)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders — 1:00 p.m.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings — 4:30 p.m.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs — 8:15 p.m.

Halftime show details

Snoop Dogg (headliner — “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party”)

Lainey Wilson

HUNTR/X (K-Pop Demon Hunters)

George Clinton

(Kelly Clarkson is part of the pregame kickoff performance, not the halftime show.)