Christmas Day NFL and NBA schedule: When and where to watch games on Dec 25? Live-streaming, halftime show and more

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs watches from the sidelines during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers(Getty Images via AFP) Several NFL and NBA matchups are scheduled through midday to late night on December 25 Christmas Day For sports fans across the US, Christmas Day is usually one of the busiest days on the calendar - and this year is no different. Several NFL and NBA matchups are scheduled through midday to late night on December 25. The games will also feature special halftime shows.

NBA games on Christmas Day

The action tips off at noon Eastern, when the Cleveland Cavaliers meet the New York Knicks in New York. The Knicks, fresh off their NBA Cup success, host a Cavaliers squad still searching for consistency after last season’s rise to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Later in the afternoon, attention shifts to a compelling Western Conference matchup as the San Antonio Spurs face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 2:30 PM Eastern.

The evening slate features two more high-profile contests. At 5 PM, the Dallas Mavericks, led by top draft pick Cooper Flagg, square off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

At 8 PM, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Houston Rockets. The NBA closes the night with a 10:30 PM rematch between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets.

NFL games on Christmas Day

Football takes center stage between the basketball windows. The day’s first NFL game kicks off at 1 PM Eastern, as the Dallas Cowboys meet the Washington Commanders. That matchup is followed by a 4:30 PM game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

The night concludes with an 8:15 PM AFC West clash between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.

Where to watch

All five NBA games will air across ESPN and ABC throughout the day. The first two NFL matchups will stream on Netflix, while the Broncos-Chiefs game will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

NBA Games (ET)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks — 12:00 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder — 2:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors — 5:00 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers — 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets — 10:30 p.m.

NFL Games (ET)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders — 1:00 p.m.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings — 4:30 p.m.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs — 8:15 p.m.

Halftime show details

Snoop Dogg (headliner — “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party”)

Lainey Wilson

HUNTR/X (K-Pop Demon Hunters)

George Clinton

(Kelly Clarkson is part of the pregame kickoff performance, not the halftime show.)