Kelly Clarkson helps fans get engaged in first live show since ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death

Kelly Clarkson is back after taking a brief hiatus from live performances following the death of her ex-husband due to cancer, Brandon Blackstock. She returned to the stage in Las Vegas on Friday night. The 43-year-old resumed her Studio Sessions residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and did so in a cheerful spirit, Us Weekly reports.

Kelly Clarkson returns to stage

She singled out two couples in the audience and helped them celebrate their relationship. One of the couples had flown in from London, and Clarkson made sure that the two got engaged. She goaded the boyfriend, to whom the proposal had been made, to accept playfully. “Say, ‘yes,’ bitch,” she thundered. Later in the show, the focus turned to another couple, who were married and were celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. “You made it a decade? F**k yeah, look at that,” Clarkson said, as per Us Weekly.

“Do you both promise to keep dancing through life together? This is amazing! — Offbeat or not, for at least another 10 years? F**k that — [how about] 50, 60? Aim high!” Clarkson asserted. She even offered to preside over a commitment ceremony for the couple.

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband’s death

The series of four shows that Clarkson is now performing was scheduled for August this year, but was postponed as the singer’s former husband, Brandon Blackstock, was suffering from cancer. He died on August 7.

A day before that, Clarkson had issued a statement in which she said, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she had written, also apologizing to the fans who had bought tickets for her shows.

Blackstock and Clarkson were married from 2013 to 2022, and he had been her manager for many years. While their marriage ended three years ago, the former couple shares two kids. What was the exact impact of Blackstock’s death on Clarkson remains unknown since she has yet to speak on it. However, it did cause her to not just postpone her shows but also miss episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

