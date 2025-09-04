The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 7: Release date, celebrity guests and more

NBC announced on Wednesday that The Kelly Clarkson Show is all set to make its comeback with a seventh season by the end of this month. This marks the talk show's return after a brief hiatus during the summer. The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 7 will return later this month.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Kelly Clarkson Show: When will Season 7 come out?

As per the official announcement, the talk show will be returning with the latest episodes on September 29, 2025.

The production starts on September 8, with the show honoring those who played a major role in rescuing campers during the devastating floods in Texas in July, People magazine reported.

List of celebrity guests

A long list of Hollywood A-listers will feature in the next season of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The celebrity guests announced for the new season are:

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Marion Cotillard and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell (A Big Bold Beautiful Journey)

Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)

Scarlett Johansson (Eleanor the Great)

Shonda Rhimes (The Residence)

Channing Tatum (Roofman)

Matthew McConaughey (The Lost Bus)

Lionel Richie (American Idol)

Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King)

Fans who wish to feature among the live audiences on the show can book their tickets on 1iota. The taping starts on September 10.

Kelly Clarkson’s return to spotlight after ex-husband’s death

Clarkson's return to her talk show comes after her former husband, Brandon Blackstock, died on August 7. The former couple were married from 2013 to 2022 and have two children, named River Rose and Remington 'Remy' Alexander. He passed away due to complications from melanoma.

Last month, Clarkson had to postpone several of her shows in Las Vegas amid her former husband's illness. She stated at that time that she wants to be "fully present" with her children.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” Clarkson earlier wrote on Instagram.

Clarkson's talk show came out in 2019 and has since recorded more than 1,000 episodes. During its tenure, it has won as many as 22 Emmys.

FAQs:

When will The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 7 premiere?

It is coming out on September 29.

Where to watch The Kelly Clarkson Show?

Fans can catch all the latest episodes on NBC.

Who all will feature in the next season of The Kelly Clarkson Show?

The guest list includes Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lionel Richie, Emily Blunt, Marion Cotillard and Colin Farrell, among others.