Dwayne Johnson leaves the internet in shock with weight loss transformation at Venice: ‘The Rock turned into a pebble’

All eyes were on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as he arrived at the ongoing Venice Film Festival on September 1. The actor's highly anticipated new film, The Smashing Machine, will have its World Premiere at the festival. What caught attention on social media was Dwayne's new slimmed-down look, as he debuted a much leaner physique. Dwayne Johnson during a photocall for The Smashing Machine at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)

In the new pictures that have surfaced on X, Dwayne is seen in a button-up blue shirt and black pants with his co-star, Emily Blunt. Dwayne's slimmed-down look shocked many fans, who reacted to his weight loss transformation.

How the internet reacted

One said, “The Rock turned into a pebble.” “Looks like AI,” quipped another. “He has leaned down a lot over these months. Hope he is taking care of his health,” said another. “100% sure it was health related he dropped all that weight. He wasn’t natural he looks healthy right now good for Rock,” said a second fan.

One user said, 'This is the result of getting healthier. He had to eat a lot to keep the physique that he had. When you get a certain age, it’s either change your habits or die. People judging him are just idiots. Sadly, many people in this wrestling community are idiots."

About his new film

In The Smashing Machine, Dwayne transforms into MMA fighter Mark Kerr. The film is inspired by the 2002 documentary with the same name. Mark Kerr won multiple awards and medals in his career, and also struggled with substance abuse. The film also explores his relationship with his then-girlfriend, played by Emily Blunt. It is directed by Benny Safdie and is playing in the competition section of the festival.

Elsewhere, during the press conference at the festival, he expressed how he often felt pigeonholed in Hollywood and wanted to take up the challenge that this intense film offered. He said, “I understood that, and I made those movies, and I liked them, and they were fun, and some were really good and did well, and some not so. I just had this burning desire and this voice that was saying ‘Well, what if? What if there is more and what if I can?’”