Marvel Rivals Season 4 first look: Daredevil and Angela revealed in new trailer

The Marvel Rivals' official YouTube just dropped the trailer for Season 4, confirming two fresh additions: Angela and Daredevil, both landing on September 12. The trailer does not spell it out, but it seems like Angela is meant to be Vanguard-class. Daredevil? Harder to pin down. He goes full power-up mode in the footage, hinting that his move set might be more than just street brawling. Fans will have to wait to see how far Marvel takes it. The new season’s called The Heart of the Dragon. The story dives right into Marvel’s mystical side. See how Daredevil and Angela look in Marvel Rivals season 4.(X/@MarvelRivals)

Story kicks into overdrive

According to the official description, the Timestream Entanglement pulls the Seven Capitals together, forming what’s called the Heart of Heaven. After Knull’s defeat, Hela gets thrown into the An'Hay-Zhidi. Dizang-the Devil of the Eighth City, demands she own up to her sins.

Angela storms in. She wants Hela handed over. The guardian says no. Justice and betrayal are about to collide, but then comes the real problem. Doctor Doom is targeting the Chronal Chi of Shou-Lao, the dragon Iron Fist protects. If Doom succeeds, the Heavens themselves could unravel. Stakes don’t get much bigger.

That is the setup. Angela, Daredevil, Doom, Iron Fist, and a dragon caught in the middle.

Angela’s road to Marvel

According to Polygon, Angela didn’t even start in Marvel. She was born in Spawn back in 1993, created by Neil Gaiman and Todd McFarlane. A legal dispute later threw her out of that world. By 2013, Marvel had folded her in, making her Thor’s sister. Since then, she has been a heavy hitter across the comics. Bringing her into Marvel Rivals adds cosmic-level muscle to a roster already packed with iconic names.

The game is already out on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Polygon also confirms that the game is finally making its way to PS4 as well.

