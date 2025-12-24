Is Walmart open on Christmas Day? What to know about store’s holiday hours. Full details

With Christmas just hours away, shoppers across the US are checking store hours as they plan last-minute errands. Groceries, gift wrap, batteries, forgotten ingredients - the list tends to grow, not shrink, as December 25 approaches. Walmart outlets will be closed on Christmas Day 2025.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Walmart is often a fallback for those final purchases. It opens early and closes late. But the grocery chain's hours change around Christmas.

Is Walmart open on Christmas Day?

Walmart stores will not be open on Christmas Day, December 25. That applies to Supercenters, Neighborhood Markets, and most Walmart-operated retail locations. Doors stay closed for the full day, the store's website stated.

Walmart Christmas Eve store hours

On Christmas Eve, however, Walmart will be open - but with shorter hours than usual. Most locations are expected to operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 24. Standard closing time on a regular weekday is usually 11 p.m., which means stores are shutting about five hours earlier than normal.

Individual store hours can vary by region and format, so shoppers are advised to confirm times with their local store, either through Walmart’s Store Finder, the Walmart app, or by calling ahead.

Which other grocery and retail stores open on Christmas Eve?

Several other national retailers and grocery chains plan to remain open on Christmas Eve, but with reduced hours, as per USA Today:

Grocery and warehouse stores (Christmas Eve):

Costco: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sam’s Club: closing at 6 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale: closing at 6 p.m.

Kroger: most stores closing between 6 and 8 p.m.

Retail stores (Christmas Eve):

Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kohl’s: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

JCPenney: hours vary by location

Home Depot: closing at 5 p.m.

Most of these stores will also be closed on Christmas Day, though a few regional or independently operated locations may differ. For anyone planning a Walmart run, timing matters. Checking hours early helps avoid unnecessary trips - and empty parking lots.