Walmart Global Tech expands presence in Bengaluru; leases 1.01 lakh sq ft office space for ₹49 lakh a month

Walmart’s technology and innovation arm, WM Global Technology Services India Pvt Ltd, also known as Walmart Global Tech India, has leased 1.01 lakh sq ft of office space for five years at a monthly rent of nearly ₹49 lakh in Bengaluru, documents accessed by Propstack showed. Bengaluru real estate: Walmart’s technology and innovation arm, WM Global Technology Services India Pvt Ltd, has leased 1.01 lakh sq ft of office space for five years near the airport. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

According to documents, the company has taken three floors, the ground, seventh and eighth floors, from Prestige Realty Ventures at Prestige Tech Cloud, Building 2 (Cumulus) in Devanahalli, near the Bengaluru airport.

The lease works out to a per sq ft rent of ₹48.82, with a security deposit of ₹3.90 crore. The agreement includes a 4% annual rent escalation, with the rent commencement date set for March 1, 2026, the documents showed.

Email queries have been sent to both Walmart and Prestige Group. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Earlier this year, the US retail giant Walmart’s Indian technology arm had leased nearly 465,000 square feet of office in Chennai for setting up its second global capability centre (GCC) in the country.

The company had leased about 950,000 sq ft in Bengaluru last year from Prestige Group in the company’s Prestige Tech Pacific to set up its first GCC in India, as per media reports.

Also Read: Walmart leases 4.6 lakh sq ft office space in Chennai for a monthly rent of ₹3.26 crore

According to Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack, the deal is a major vote of confidence for North Bangalore and specifically the Devanahalli corridor. For a Fortune 1 company like Walmart to lease over 1 lakh sq ft here validates the area as the next big hub for Global Capability Centers (GCCs).



It signals that large occupiers are now actively looking beyond traditional tech corridors like ORR to locations near the airport that offer better infrastructure and scalability, he said.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Is Devanahalli the IT capital’s Gurugram in the making?