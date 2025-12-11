GCCs power India’s innovation push, poised to touch $105 billion by 2030

India has become a leading hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with major clusters in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, and the National Capital Region. The sector is projected to reach $105 billion by 2030, supported by nearly 2,400 centres employing over 2.8 million professionals, a government note has said. India has become a leading hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with major clusters in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, and the National Capital Region. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Global Capability Centres in India have rapidly grown into strategic hubs for innovation and value creation. In just five years, their combined revenue has jumped from $40.4 billion in FY19 to $64.6 billion in FY24, growing at a healthy pace of 9.8% annually, it said.

On the office real estate front, the sector is already feeling the ripple effects. GCCs are emerging as the single-largest occupier category in India’s commercial office market, driving large-block leasing, campus expansions and sustainability-led workspace investments across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai and NCR, it said.

The shift is being powered by strong policy tailwinds. Government schemes such as Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (GENESIS), innovation incentives, digital-skilling programmes like FutureSkills Prime, and simplified clearances under state and central ease-of-business reforms are helping global firms scale faster. Liberalised FDI norms and refreshed SEZ frameworks are further accelerating GCC entry and expansion, it said.

As talent meets technology, a new future for enterprise solutions is being shaped in India with over 1,700 Global Capability Centers (GCCs). These are the backbones of big companies, and they’ve come a long way, the note said.

The Economic Survey 2024–25, released by the Ministry of Finance, highlights that Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India have moved beyond their traditional back-office roles to become strategic hubs for engineering R&D, particularly in aerospace, defence, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing. GCCs are driving growth and innovation in the services sector, supported by India’s skilled workforce, ease of doing business reforms, and liberalized FDI policies. This transformation positions India as a global leader in digital and engineering innovation while strengthening its self-reliance in high-tech industries, it said.

What are GCCs? GCCs are the backbone of big companies, and they’ve come a long way. Functioning as integral parts of the global corporate structure, they provide specialised expertise in areas such as information technology, research and development, customer support, and other business operations. GCCs play a vital role in achieving cost efficiency, tapping into skilled talent pools, and fostering collaboration between parent firms and their international affiliates, it noted.

Many multinational companies in India have set up GCCs to handle verticals like business processes, IT services, R&D centres, innovation hubs, customer service centres, and other key functions, it said.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa at CBRE said that Global Capability Centers have emerged as major growth drivers for the real estate sector in India and are expected to account for 35% to 40% of the total office leasing in 2025. The country offers one of the largest and smartest pools of tech, BFSI, and engineering and manufacturing talent, and provides cost-efficiency and a mature operational ecosystem for MNCs with a growing office-first approach.

In 2025, GCCs accounted for around 55% of large deals over 100,000 sq. ft., reaffirming global corporations' long-term expansion plans and focus on scale. US firms currently dominate the GCC landscape but rising interest from EMEA and APAC occupiers is anticipated to widen the demand base in coming quarters, he added.