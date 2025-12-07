Urban Vault strengthens GCC push, secures leases from three Japanese firms for 21,000 sq ft of office space in Bengaluru

Urban Vault, a managed workspace provider, has expanded its enterprise portfolio by onboarding three major Japanese firms, Nachi, Pioneer, and Komatsu, in Bengaluru, leasing 21,000 sq ft of office space to them, the company said on December 7. Urban Vault, a managed workspace provider, has expanded its enterprise portfolio by onboarding three major Japanese firms, in Bengaluru (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

With these additions, Urban Vault now provides workspace solutions to more than 50 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across key Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Pune, and Gurugram.

The company’s hybrid model, optimizing CapEx, reducing OpEx, and enabling seamless single-window management, has empowered organisations to achieve greater operational agility while effectively managing total occupancy costs, the company said.

“The trust placed in Urban Vault by global giants like Nachi, Pioneer, and Komatsu reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class workspace solutions. Japanese companies value precision, reliability, and relationship-driven business models—principles that deeply resonate with us,” said Amal Mishra, co-founder, Urban Vault.

The company has a portfolio of over 2.8 million sq ft, managing over 70,000 seats across 80 locations in Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, and other major cities. Urban Vault recorded a ₹120 crore turnover in 2024-25. Since its inception in 2018, the company has grown from 40 seats to more than 70,000 seats across its network.