Urban Vault leases 80,000 sq ft of office space in Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park

Managed flexible workspace provider Urban Vault has leased around 80,000 sq ft of office space from Embassy Group at Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru to set up a premium managed workspace, the company said in a statement. UrbanVault has leased about 80,000 sq ft from Embassy Group at Manyata Tech Park, Bengaluru, to set up a premium managed workspace, the company said. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Unsplash)

The new centre will offer more than 2,000 seats, with pricing starting at ₹10,000 per seat per month. The company said the facility will cater to enterprises, scale-ups, and technology-driven firms. Manyata Tech Park already houses companies such as IBM, Philips, GE, and Target, making it a key hub for global and domestic businesses.

“Manyata Tech Park is not only India’s largest tech park but also the beating heart of Bengaluru’s enterprise ecosystem. Our entry here with ~80,000 sq. ft. of premium, flexible workspace is a strategic move to serve the growing needs of technology-driven companies. With strong pre-leasing from reputed clients and highly competitive offerings, this centre is poised to be one of our flagship assets,” Amal Mishra, CEO of Urban Vault, said.

Urban Vault has signed up clients including Cloud Odyssey, Pioneer, and SRM Tech for the new centre. With this expansion, its total portfolio has grown to 2.58 million sq ft across Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon and other cities, managing over 42,000 seats.

The company reported a turnover of ₹120 crore in FY25, with more than 70% year-on-year growth and 18% profit after tax.

Previous transactions in Bengaluru

In May, UrbanVault leased 50,000 sq ft of premium office space in Bengaluru's Central Business District (CBD), the company said.

The per-seat cost in the facility is close to ₹10,000, the company said. This marks an addition to Urban Vault’s portfolio of over 2 million sq ft and over 30,000 desks across India.

The land was originally owned by Zackria Hashim and Sadath Ali Kahan, co-founders of KRPL Ventures LLP, who currently own multiple floors in the building. Urban Vault has leased its new space from them.

Prestige Obelisk, developed by Prestige Group, is an 11-storey Grade A commercial building with 1.8 lakh sq ft of office space.