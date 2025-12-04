Smartworks leases around 1.68 lakh sq ft of office space to a leading IT services major in Kolkata

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited, a leading managed office platform by total area under management, has leased approximately 1.68 lakh sq ft in Kolkata to a global information technology, consulting, and business process services provider, the company said in a statement. Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited has leased approximately 1.68 lakh sq ft in Kolkata to an IT major. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Smartworks, which got listed on the stock exchanges recently, has a portfolio of 14 million sq ft across 61 centres in 14 cities in India and Singapore.



The IT major’s new office is distributed across two Smartworks campuses - Victoria Park and Mediasiti, located in Kolkata’s commercial micro market at Salt Lake City, Sector V. The advisory partner for this transaction was JLL India, the company said in a regulatory filing on December 4.

“Enterprise adoption of managed campuses has entered a decisive phase. Large organisations are scaling faster and leaning toward workspace models that offer predictability, depth, and seamless expansion. With flex contributing a growing share of India’s office absorption, our focus remains on building integrated campuses that can support this momentum with consistency across markets,” said Neetish Sarda, founder and managing director, Smartworks.

Strong seat retention, long client tenures and rising uptake in the 1,000+ seats category, now contributing ~35% of rental revenue, highlight how enterprises increasingly view the managed campus model as a long-term, scalable solution rather than a stopgap flex arrangement.

With recent large space sign-ups by Wolters Kluwer and Davies Shared Services in Pune, this marks the continuation of Smartworks’ steady streak of sizeable enterprise take-ups.

Smartworks is India’s largest managed office platform by total area under management, with a footprint of 14 million sq. ft., as on date, across 61 centres in 14 cities in India and Singapore. The company partners with developers to transform large bare-shell spaces into branded, tech-enabled, ready-to-move campuses equipped with amenities such as cafeterias, gyms, sports zones, crèches, medical centres, and convenience stores.

