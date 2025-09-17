Smartworks expands Mumbai portfolio, leases 5.57 lakh sq ft managed office space from Tata Realty

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited, a managed office platform, has expanded its presence in Mumbai by leasing a 5.57 lakh sq. ft. campus at Intellion Park in Navi Mumbai, a marquee development by Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited. This marks Smartworks’ largest flexible managed office campus in the financial capital and takes its total leased portfolio in the city past the 1 million sq. ft. milestone in Q1 FY26. Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited, a managed office platform, has expanded its presence in Mumbai by leasing a 5.57 lakh sq. ft. campus at Intellion Park in Navi Mumbai.

Located on the Thane Belapur Road, Intellion Park is poised to be the largest IT Park in Navi Mumbai. The micro-market is backed by a well-established social and physical infrastructure, is well connected, offers thriving residential hubs, and access to a strong talent pool. The new campus is already attracting interest from marquee clients, drawn by its prime location and comprehensive amenities designed for workforce productivity.

“Mumbai is a strategic market and enterprise demand here continues to accelerate across sectors. Intellion Park, our largest managed office campus in the city, is designed for enterprises that need scale, speed, and experience under one roof. Crossing over 1 million sq. ft. leased portfolio mark in Mumbai is not just a milestone, it reflects the deep trust enterprises place in our model and our ability to deliver at scale,” said Neetish Sarda, managing director and founder, Smartworks.

With pre-certifications including LEED Platinum, IFC Edge, and WELL Gold, the campus integrates solar power, smart automation, underdeck insulation, and high-efficiency LED lighting, delivering measurable reductions in energy use while supporting enterprise ESG goals.

“Our partnership with Smartworks, a proven leader in managed campuses, reflects a shared vision to create world-class, future-ready work environments. With Intellion Park set to become Navi Mumbai’s largest IT Park, and Smartworks’ expertise in building scalable, enterprise-grade campuses, this collaboration is poised to set new benchmarks in the region’s commercial real estate landscape,” said Sanjay Dutt, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Realty.

Smartworks already has four large campuses in its portfolio, each exceeding 500,000 sq. ft., including its flagship ~700,000 sq. ft. campus at Vaishnavi Tech Park in Bengaluru.

The company leases large bare-shell properties and transforms them into Smartworks-branded, fully serviced campuses with aspirational amenities such as cafeterias, gyms, sports zones, crèches, medical centres, and convenience stores.

Smartworks has a footprint of ~12 million sq. ft. across 14 cities in India and Singapore, serving 730+ marquee clients including Google, Persistent, Groww, EY, Xoriant, and Discovery.