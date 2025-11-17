Smartworks leases around 1.66 lakh sq ft office space to Wolters Kluwer in Pune

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited, a managed office platform, has leased around 1.66 lakh sq. ft. in Pune to Wolters Kluwer (India) Pvt. Ltd., an information, software solutions and services provider for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, corporate performance and ESG, the company said on November 17, Smartworks Coworking Spaces has leased about 1.66 lakh sq. ft. in Pune to Wolters Kluwer (India) Pvt. Ltd., the information and software solutions provider said on November 17. (Representational Image) (File Photo )

The office is located at Smartworks’ Marisoft campus in Kalyani Nagar, one of Pune’s key micro-markets.

The Marisoft campus is located in a well-connected commercial cluster. The centre includes collaboration areas, meeting rooms, recreation zones, a convenience store, wellness facilities, and tech-enabled workplace infrastructure as part of Smartworks’ campus-led managed office model, the company said.

“Enterprises today need scale, speed, and a consistent experience across cities. Our large-format campuses are specifically designed for this purpose. The 1,000+ seats cohort which accounted for about 12% of our rental revenue three years ago, has now almost tripled to 35%, driven by our focus on large, enterprise clients and their need for consolidated, experience-led work environments. Our priority remains delivering unified, tech-enabled campuses that support large teams, and multi-city expansion across locations,” said Neetish Sarda, founder and managing director, Smartworks.



Smartworks combines scale, flexibility, and value-centricity in a single operating framework. The model allows enterprises to expand across multiple cities, grow within a city, or consolidate fragmented offices into larger, integrated workspaces. Its large-format campuses have also accelerated multi-city client growth, with over 30% of rental revenue now contributed by enterprises operating across multiple locations, the company said.

Earlier this month, Smartworks announced Q2 FY26 results, reporting a 21% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹4,248 million, a 46% YoY rise in normalised EBITDA with a healthy 16.4% margin. The company also turned net-debt negative, with operating cash flow of ₹614 million .These results underline Smartworks’ disciplined growth approach and the continued strength of its managed campus model across India’s key office markets.

With a 12.7 million sq. ft. portfolio across 14 cities, Smartworks has a diverse client base that includes GCCs, Forbes 2000 companies, multinationals, and Indian enterprises that are establishing and expanding their operations in India.