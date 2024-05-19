Smartworks expands Pune portfolio; leases 6 lakh sq ft office space

Managed workspace platforms, Smartworks, has announced the expansion of its Pune portfolio and has added over 6 lakh sq. ft of prime office space, bringing its footprint in the city to over 3 million sq. ft, the company said in a statement. Smartworks, has announced the expansion of its Pune portfolio and has added over 6 lakh sq. ft of prime office space

The company has leased the space for a total of 15 years in an upcoming commercial tower 43 EQ close to Balewadi High Street, it said.

The centre will offer easy access to a diverse range of recreational options, and public amenities such as restaurants, cafes, and supermarkets, it said.

"Our growth in Pune has been phenomenal. The expansion aligns with our vision to empower businesses by offering them tailored office solutions to boost productivity and foster growth in a professional, fully equipped and managed setting,” said Neetish Sarda, founder of Smartworks.

With a presence in 13 cities and a portfolio comprising more than 39 centres spanning over 8 million sq. ft, Smartworks caters to sector-agnostic large organizations, including Forbes 2000 and Fortune 500, as well as unicorns and soonicorns, serving over 550 clients.

