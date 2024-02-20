Smartworks leases 100,000 sq ft in Gurugram

Managed workspace platform, Smartworks, has leased 1 lakh sq ft of space in a Grade A commercial building in Cyber City, Gurugram, the company said on February 20. Managed workspace platform, Smartworks, has leased 1 lakh sq ft of space in a Grade A commercial building in Cyber City, Gurugram.

The RK Four Square is connected to MG Road, Golf Course Road, NH-8, and the International Airport, accessible through a 16-lane expressway.



The newest Smartworks managed office space offers facilities such as an IoT-enabled meeting room, a smart store, a cafeteria, a medical room, and ample parking space.

Neetish Sarda, Founder, Smartworks, said, "Gurgaon is a key market for us, and we're excited to share our expansion with RK Four Square in Cyber City. This follows our recent acquisition of Golf View Towers on the Golf Course Road, which is approaching maximum occupancy. With our footprint crossing over 1 million sq. ft throughout Delhi-NCR, we remain bullish and committed to further expanding our regional presence."

The advisory and transaction partner for this deal was Owbro Solutions, the company said.

The company has a footprint covering over 8 million square feet across 40+ locations in 14 cities. Its clientele includes global and Indian giants such as Google, Accenture, Persistent Systems, EY, Moglix, Groww, and many others.

