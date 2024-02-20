 Smartworks leases 100,000 sq ft in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Real Estate / Smartworks leases 100,000 sq ft in Gurugram

Smartworks leases 100,000 sq ft in Gurugram

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 08:18 PM IST

With this deal Smartworks' managed space portfolio in Delhi-NCR crosses 1 mn sq ft

Managed workspace platform, Smartworks, has leased 1 lakh sq ft of space in a Grade A commercial building in Cyber City, Gurugram, the company said on February 20.

Managed workspace platform, Smartworks, has leased 1 lakh sq ft of space in a Grade A commercial building in Cyber City, Gurugram.
Managed workspace platform, Smartworks, has leased 1 lakh sq ft of space in a Grade A commercial building in Cyber City, Gurugram.

The RK Four Square is connected to MG Road, Golf Course Road, NH-8, and the International Airport, accessible through a 16-lane expressway.

The newest Smartworks managed office space offers facilities such as an IoT-enabled meeting room, a smart store, a cafeteria, a medical room, and ample parking space.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: Managed office space provider Smartworks aims to hit 25 m sq ft across 14 cities in 4-5 years

Neetish Sarda, Founder, Smartworks, said, "Gurgaon is a key market for us, and we're excited to share our expansion with RK Four Square in Cyber City. This follows our recent acquisition of Golf View Towers on the Golf Course Road, which is approaching maximum occupancy. With our footprint crossing over 1 million sq. ft throughout Delhi-NCR, we remain bullish and committed to further expanding our regional presence."

Also Read: Co-working firms want Budget 2024 to provide for ITC and allow green credits

The advisory and transaction partner for this deal was Owbro Solutions, the company said.

The company has a footprint covering over 8 million square feet across 40+ locations in 14 cities. Its clientele includes global and Indian giants such as Google, Accenture, Persistent Systems, EY, Moglix, Groww, and many others.

Also Read: Tier-II cities emerge as new ground for flexible office operators; Ahmedabad records highest flex stock

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On