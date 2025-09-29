Smartworks launches SmartVantage to accelerate GCC growth in India

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited, a managed office platform, on September 29 announced SmartVantage, a purpose-built solution designed to accelerate the next phase of growth for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India.



The platform offers large-format, whole-building campuses, many over 500,000 sq. ft, which can be tailored to reflect the unique identity of each GCC. SmartVantage combines expansive campuses with a consultative approach and a curated partner ecosystem, enabling GCCs to scale rapidly and sustainably while maintaining cost efficiency. The offering goes beyond traditional workspace solutions to meet the evolving needs of GCCs, the company said.



Leveraging Smartworks’ around 12 million sq. ft. portfolio across 14 cities in India and Singapore, SmartVantage provides GCCs with multi-city continuity and faster time-to-go-live, supported by Smartworks’ execution playbook offices in campuses typically delivered in 60 days, the company said.



This is strengthened by a curated partner network that offers support in areas such as legal, compliance, taxation, workforce, and innovation helping GCCs enhance operational resilience, foster innovation, and unlock long-term strategic value from their India operations, the company said.

“At Smartworks, we’ve always focused on creating campuses where people genuinely want to come to work. Our large-format spaces, with aspirational amenities, help enterprises attract and retain top talent, something we’ve learnt by serving over 100,000 members who walk into our campuses every day. For GCCs, flexibility is critical, they need quick turnaround spaces with the ability to expand seamlessly as they grow, and our pan-India presence, speed to office delivery within 60 days and robust portfolio make that possible,” said Neetish Sarda, founder and Managing Director, Smartworks.

Smartworks recently got listed on the stock exchanges.