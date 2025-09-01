Apple leases 64,125 sq ft of office space in Hyderabad for 80.15 lakh monthly rent

Apple India has leased 64,125 sq ft of additional office space in Hyderabad for a monthly rent of ₹80.15 lakh for five years, documents accessed by Propstack showed. Apple India has leased 64,125 sq ft in Hyderabad for ₹ 80.15 lakh a month on a five-year term, documents accessed by Propstack showed. (Representational Image)(Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

This marks an expansion of Apple’s existing offices located in the project by TSI Business Parks Ltd in Hyderabad. According to Propstack, the company has taken several office spaces in the project, totalling over 5 lakh sq ft, through multiple leases. The first lease spanning 2.32 lakh sq ft was signed in 2016.

The additional space Apple recently leased is located in WaveRock Tower 2.1 in Nanakramguda. It has been leased from TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Private Limited, with the agreement starting on July 1, 2025.

The lease covers the upper ground and third floors of the tower and has been signed for 60 months. Apple will pay a monthly rent of ₹80.15 lakh at a rate of ₹125 per sq ft. This includes a warm shell rent of ₹74.18 per sq ft and a fit out rent of ₹50.82 per sq ft, the documents showed.

A warm shell rent refers to the rental cost for office space that comes with basic interior work already done, making it nearly ready to occupy.

The company paid the landlord a security deposit of ₹4.8 crore. The documents showed that the rent would increase by 4.77% annually over the lease period.

Apple has been designated 64 car parking spaces (1 reserved space for every 1,000 sq. ft. of leasable area) at no additional cost. Each space can be used for either one car or up to six two-wheelers. The agreement showed that additional parking spaces may be provided, subject to availability and payment of extra rent.

The lease has a lock-in period of three years from the rent commencement date. During this time, neither party can terminate the lease, except under the specific conditions mentioned in the agreement.

An email query has been sent to Apple India Private Limited and TSI Business Parks. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Previous real estate transactions by Apple

Last month, Apple leased around 2.7 lakh sq ft of office space in real estate developer Embassy Group’s project Embassy Zenith in Bengaluru for a 10-year term, with a total rental outlay of over ₹1,000 crore, setting a benchmark with lease rates touching almost ₹235 per sq ft per month.

In May 2025, Apple India leased 7997.8 sq ft of retail space in North Bengaluru's upscale Phoenix Mall of Asia for an annual rent of ₹2.09 crore for 10 years, according to documents accessed by Propstack. The lease has a tenure of 10 years with a 15% escalation in both rent and security deposit every three years. Apple has paid a security deposit of ₹1.046 crore, the document showed.

Real estate experts say Foxconn’s new facility in Bengaluru is driving demand for homes and commercial spaces in Devanahalli, supported by job creation and improving infrastructure.

Foxconn is the largest manufacturer of iPhones, and the second-biggest facility outside China in Devanahalli near Bengaluru, being set up at an investment of $2.8 billion (about ₹25,000 crore).

The Taiwanese electronics major has recently begun small-scale production of the iPhone 17 at the plant, which is its second-largest manufacturing unit, according to sources cited by PTI.