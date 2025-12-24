‘Indian passport no longer adds value to my life’: Techie describes Schengen struggles
An Indian software developer has expressed frustration with the lack of mobility offered by his Indian passport
An Indian software developer has expressed frustration with the lack of mobility offered by his Indian passport — noting how every international trip requires extensive paperwork. In a post shared on the social media platform X, Kunal Kushwaha said that an Indian passport “no longer adds value” to his life.
The problem with an Indian passport
Kushwaha spoke about his personal experience of having his mobility being restricted due to his passport. The London-based techie said that he could not travel to Ireland for his best friend’s birthday.
“My best friend lives in Ireland. His birthday was recently. A normal thing would be to book a ticket and surprise him. Instead, I opened visa websites,” he claimed.
The reason for his inability to travel to Ireland was because a recent trip to Germany reduced the number of days he’s allowed under Schengen rules.
“I was already in Berlin a few days ago. That single detail meant I couldn’t join my friends in Dublin for Christmas, not because of money, not because of time, but because I didn’t have enough days left to apply for another visa,” Kushwaha said.
‘Schengen applications feel like a full-time job’
The techie echoed the sentiments of thousands of other Indians when he reflected about the amount of paperwork a Schengen visa requires.
“I’ve stood in long airport queues watching others breeze through while I pull out folders of documents I’ve already submitted multiple times,” he said. “Schengen applications feel like a full-time job: bank statements, cover letters, bookings, explanations for doing… normal human travel.”
From that, he segued into other problems with the country — like the deprecating value of the rupee and the deteriorating air quality.
Kushwaha also called the banking system of India antiquated. “Banking and KYC back home still feel stuck in another decade. Endless paperwork. Delays. Follow-ups. Visits. Re-submissions,” he said.
The London-based professional concluded by saying that his post is not about patriotism but about “friction”.
“It’s about friction. About how much harder life becomes when you work globally but carry a passport that limits time, and mental bandwidth,” he wrote. “National pride is not a substitute for global mobility.”