India slips to 85th spot on Henley Passport Index, visa-free access shrinks to 57 countries

India’s passport has fallen to 85th in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, offering visa-free access to 57 countries, down from 59 last year. India’s passport has fallen to 85th in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, (Representative)

Singapore leads with access to 193 destinations, followed by South Korea and Japan, highlighting Asia’s growing dominance in global travel.

European nations like Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland also continue to feature prominently in the top 10, supported by their stable diplomacy and openness to travel.

This is the first time the US hasn't made it to top 10 on the index.

What is Henley Passport Index? The full list of Henley Passport Index can be accessed here.

It is a global ranking of nations according to mobility freedom allowed by their ordinary passports for their citizens.

It was launched in 2005 as Henley & Partners Visa Restrictions Index and then updated to Henley Passport Index in January 2018. Where does India stand? India’s passport has slipped to the 85th position in 2025, dropping five spots from the previous year, according to Henley & Partners.

In 2024, it stood at 80th place.

Over time, India’s ranking has fluctuated widely, from a high of No. 71 in 2006 to a low of No. 90 in 2021.

Indian passport holders can now travel visa-free to 57 countries, down from 59 destinations last year.

Here's the list Currently, Indians enjoy visa-free entry to 12 destinations including Bhutan, Indonesia, Mauritius, Nepal, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Additionally, Indian citizens can obtain a visa on arrival in 27 countries.

Popular choices include Sri Lanka, Maldives, Jordan, and Qatar, along with Bolivia, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Samoa, Tanzania, and Timor-Leste, among others. Overall, India’s passport mobility remains moderate. Where do Pakistan, Nepal and Bhutan stand? Neighbour Pakistan is ranked 103rd, with its passport holders enjoying visa-free access to 31 destinations.

Bangladesh ranks 100 with 38 visa-free destinations, while Nepal follows closely at 101st, offering access to 36 countries.

Bhutan ranks 92nd, allowing its citizens to travel to 50 countries without a visa, reflecting a slightly stronger passport compared to its South Asian neighbors.

World’s least powerful passports At the bottom of the 2025 index, Afghanistan remains the world’s weakest passport, granting visa-free access to only 24 destinations.

Syria with 26 nations and Iraq with 29 nations follow closely.