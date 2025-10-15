India slips to 85th spot on Henley Passport Index, visa-free access shrinks to 57 countries

Over time, India’s ranking has fluctuated widely, from a high of No. 71 in 2006 to a low of No. 90 in 2021.
Indian passport holders can now travel visa-free to 57 countries, down from 59 destinations last year.
Here's the list
Currently, Indians enjoy visa-free entry to 12 destinations including Bhutan, Indonesia, Mauritius, Nepal, and Trinidad and Tobago.
Additionally, Indian citizens can obtain a visa on arrival in 27 countries.
Popular choices include Sri Lanka, Maldives, Jordan, and Qatar, along with Bolivia, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Samoa, Tanzania, and Timor-Leste, among others. Overall, India’s passport mobility remains moderate.
Where do Pakistan, Nepal and Bhutan stand?
Neighbour Pakistan is ranked 103rd, with its passport holders enjoying visa-free access to 31 destinations.
Bangladesh ranks 100 with 38 visa-free destinations, while Nepal follows closely at 101st, offering access to 36 countries.
Bhutan ranks 92nd, allowing its citizens to travel to 50 countries without a visa, reflecting a slightly stronger passport compared to its South Asian neighbors.
World’s least powerful passports
At the bottom of the 2025 index, Afghanistan remains the world’s weakest passport, granting visa-free access to only 24 destinations.
Syria with 26 nations and Iraq with 29 nations follow closely.