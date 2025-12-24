Epstein files appear to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asking about ‘girls’ and ‘inappropriate friends’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked Jeffrey Epstein’s fixer Ghislaine Maxwell to arrange meetings with “inappropriate friends”, the latest tranche of the Epstein files released Monday appear to show. FILE PHOTO: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is under scrutiny for his association with Jeffrey Epstein(via REUTERS)

The latest drop from the US Department of Justice includes emails from 2001 and 2002 that provide insights into the relationship between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — who was recently stripped of his title as “Prince” over his association with Epstein.

“New inappropriate friends”

In one email from 2001, a person who signed their name only as “A” asked Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell about inappropriate friends.

“Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?” A asked Maxwell in the email dated August 16, 2001.

Interestingly, the sender of the email — the anonymous “A” — also spoke about spending time at Balmoral Castle, which is the favourite summer residence of the British royal family.

The email from “A” said: “I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family. Activities take place all day and I am totally exhausted at the end of each day.”

“How’s LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends? Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall,” it continued.

Who is the anonymous “A”?

The message was sent from the email address abx17@dial.pipex.com. According to a New York Times report, it has an attached alias of “The Invisible Man.”

The emails bring attention back to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew. There are allegations that he sexually abused a young woman trafficked by Epstein. This caused a public scandal and damaged his reputation, eventually leading to him being stripped of his royal titles by King Charles in October this year.

While there is no confirmation that the sender of the email was actually Andrew, his association with Epstein and his reference to Balmoral Castle all seem to indicate that the British royal is the one who contacted Maxwell.

Andrew has repeatedly denied claims of sexual abuse levelled against him.

Further hints connecting “A” to Andrew

However, the correspondence from August 2001 has further hints that seem to indicate that Andrew was the one who asked for “inappropriate friends”.

In response to his request, Maxwell wrote back saying: “So sorry to disappoint you, however the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends.”

To this, “A” replied with more information about his life, including the fact that he had “left the RN”.

“I am a little off balance,” “A” wrote, “as not only has my office been restructured, I have left the RN and now my whole life is in turmoil as I have no one to look after me”.

The words RN could be a reference the Royal Navy, which Andrew left in 2001.

“About the girls…”

In February 2002, a tour guide named Juan Esteban Ganoza emailed Ghislaine Maxwell. The two discussed entertainment options for a male friend of Maxwell’s who was apparently planning a trip to Peru.

Ganoza suggested options like riding Peruvian Paso horses, having lunch by the sea, playing polo, water skiing, or renting a small plane to see the Nazca lines. Then he wrote: “About the girls … how old is he? I doubt it that he will find someone here, but we can try.”

Maxwell forwarded this email to abx17@dial.pipex.com, and asked: “What do you think?”

The response came from a person who again signed his name as “A”.

“Horses and I do not mix,” the sender wrote. “As for girls, well I leave that entirely to you and Juan Estoban!”

More damning evidence against Andrew

Maxwell then wrote back to Ganoza and said: “I just gave Andrew your telephone number”.

This again suggests that she was talking about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Maxwell also said that he was not as interested in riding horses but wanted “2 legged sight seeing (read intelligent pretty fun and from good families)”.

“He does not want to read about any trip in the papers whom or what he saw,” Maxwell cautioned Ganoza. She also added, “You can expect a very English sounding gentleman to call up and say hi.”

According to the New York Times report, Andrew took a trip to Peru in March 2002 — just one month after this exchange.