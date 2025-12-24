Traffic restrictions in South Delhi ahead of Christmas celebrations | Check routes to avoid
Delhi Traffic Police advised motorists to plan their commutes ahead and adhere to traffic rules during Christmas celebrations in the Saket area.
The Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) have put in place special traffic arrangements in the Saket area of the south part of the city in view of Christmas Day celebrations at major shopping destinations, including Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall and MGF Metropolitan Court Mall.
The restrictions and diversions will be enforced on December 24 and 25 from 2 pm onwards to manage the expected surge in visitors and ensure smooth traffic flow.
ALSO READ | Delhi govt gives nod to 3 projects to decongest South Delhi
According to the advisory, vehicular movement will remain regulated on key roads around Saket, with traffic police personnel deployed at major junctions to prevent congestion and maintain public safety.
Roads likely to be affected
Traffic movement is expected to be impacted on:
- Press Enclave Road
- Internal roads of Saket
- Internal roads of Pushp Vihar
Diversion points identified
Diversions will be implemented at the following junctions:
- Sheikh Sarai Red Light on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg
- Asian Market Red Light on MB Road
- PTS Malviya Nagar Red Light on Sri Aurobindo Marg
ALSO READ | Delhi CM inspects progress on Sunehri drain desilting, Barapullah Phase-3 flyover work
Traffic restrictions
The traffic police have announced several restrictions as part of the arrangements:
– All median cuts between Sheikh Sarai and Hauz Rani will remain closed
– Heavy vehicles and DTC/Cluster buses will not be allowed on either carriageway of Press Enclave Road
– DTC and Cluster buses will not be permitted to move towards Pushp Vihar from MB Road or the Asian Market Red Light
Suggested alternative routes
To avoid congestion, commuters have been advised to use the following routes:
– Traffic from Chirag Delhi towards Qutub Minar should take the Khanpur T-Point to MB Road to Lado Sarai route
– Vehicles from the IIT Flyover heading towards Sangam Vihar or Sainik Farm should proceed via TB Hospital Red Light, Lado Sarai Red Light, MB Road, Chirag Delhi and Khanpur
ALSO READ | Delhi traffic constable rains punches as cabbie cries in pain, suspended after beating goes viral
Advisory to commuters
The Delhi Traffic Police have urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance, avoid the affected stretches during peak hours, and strictly follow traffic rules and on-ground directions issued by traffic personnel. Commuters have also been advised to stay updated through the official platforms of the Delhi Traffic Police for real-time traffic information.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.