Traffic restrictions in South Delhi ahead of Christmas celebrations | Check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) have put in place special traffic arrangements in the Saket area of the south part of the city in view of Christmas Day celebrations at major shopping destinations, including Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall and MGF Metropolitan Court Mall. Restrictions will be in place from December 24-25 to manage increased visitors in Delhi around Christmas.

The restrictions and diversions will be enforced on December 24 and 25 from 2 pm onwards to manage the expected surge in visitors and ensure smooth traffic flow.

According to the advisory, vehicular movement will remain regulated on key roads around Saket, with traffic police personnel deployed at major junctions to prevent congestion and maintain public safety.

Roads likely to be affected

Traffic movement is expected to be impacted on:

Press Enclave Road Internal roads of Saket Internal roads of Pushp Vihar

Diversion points identified

Diversions will be implemented at the following junctions:

Sheikh Sarai Red Light on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg Asian Market Red Light on MB Road PTS Malviya Nagar Red Light on Sri Aurobindo Marg

Traffic restrictions

The traffic police have announced several restrictions as part of the arrangements:

– All median cuts between Sheikh Sarai and Hauz Rani will remain closed

– Heavy vehicles and DTC/Cluster buses will not be allowed on either carriageway of Press Enclave Road

– DTC and Cluster buses will not be permitted to move towards Pushp Vihar from MB Road or the Asian Market Red Light

Suggested alternative routes

To avoid congestion, commuters have been advised to use the following routes:

– Traffic from Chirag Delhi towards Qutub Minar should take the Khanpur T-Point to MB Road to Lado Sarai route

– Vehicles from the IIT Flyover heading towards Sangam Vihar or Sainik Farm should proceed via TB Hospital Red Light, Lado Sarai Red Light, MB Road, Chirag Delhi and Khanpur

Advisory to commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police have urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance, avoid the affected stretches during peak hours, and strictly follow traffic rules and on-ground directions issued by traffic personnel. Commuters have also been advised to stay updated through the official platforms of the Delhi Traffic Police for real-time traffic information.