Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi traffic constable rains punches as cabbie cries in pain, suspended after beating goes viral

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 08:54 pm IST

During the altercation, the Delhi traffic police head constable allegedly assaulted the driver as a bystander recorded the incident on a mobile phone.

A Delhi Traffic Police head constable has reportedly been suspended after a purported video showing him assaulting a taxi driver in the Paharganj area went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Delhi traffic police head constable suspended after video shows assault on taxi driver(Screengrab from X)
Delhi traffic police head constable suspended after video shows assault on taxi driver(Screengrab from X)

The incident occurred around 3 pm on December 14 near Paharganj, PTI news agency reported, quoting police. The confrontation reportedly began after an argument between the traffic personnel and the taxi driver over the issuance of a traffic challan.

“An argument broke out between the traffic police personnel and the car driver over a challan. When the driver attempted to leave the spot, a scuffle ensued,” a senior police officer said, reported the news agency.

Video shows alleged assault

During the altercation, the head constable allegedly assaulted the driver as a bystander recorded the incident on a mobile phone.

The video, which later surfaced online and was widely shared, shows the officer allegedly pinning the driver down and repeatedly slapping and punching him, while people are seen passing by at the scene. The driver can also be heard crying terribly.

The video contains scenes of violence and may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

Police said the viral footage prompted immediate departmental action against the personnel involved.

“Taking cognisance of the video, the traffic police head constable has been placed under suspension and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident,” the senior officer said.

Authorities added that further action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi traffic constable rains punches as cabbie cries in pain, suspended after beating goes viral
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On