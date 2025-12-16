Delhi traffic constable rains punches as cabbie cries in pain, suspended after beating goes viral

A Delhi Traffic Police head constable has reportedly been suspended after a purported video showing him assaulting a taxi driver in the Paharganj area went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday. Delhi traffic police head constable suspended after video shows assault on taxi driver(Screengrab from X)

The incident occurred around 3 pm on December 14 near Paharganj, PTI news agency reported, quoting police. The confrontation reportedly began after an argument between the traffic personnel and the taxi driver over the issuance of a traffic challan.

“An argument broke out between the traffic police personnel and the car driver over a challan. When the driver attempted to leave the spot, a scuffle ensued,” a senior police officer said, reported the news agency.

Video shows alleged assault

During the altercation, the head constable allegedly assaulted the driver as a bystander recorded the incident on a mobile phone.

The video, which later surfaced online and was widely shared, shows the officer allegedly pinning the driver down and repeatedly slapping and punching him, while people are seen passing by at the scene. The driver can also be heard crying terribly.

The video contains scenes of violence and may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

Police said the viral footage prompted immediate departmental action against the personnel involved.

“Taking cognisance of the video, the traffic police head constable has been placed under suspension and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident,” the senior officer said.

Authorities added that further action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.