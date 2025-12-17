Delhi CM inspects progress on Sunehri drain desilting, Barapullah Phase-3 flyover work

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inspected desilting work at the Sunehri drain, a major supplementary drain in south Delhi, and also reviewed the construction progress of the Barapullah Phase-3 flyover, which is expected to be ready by June next year. Work underway at the Sunenhri drain near Lodhi Road on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The inspection focused on measures to address recurring waterlogging in adjoining neighbourhoods and timelines for completing the elevated road project linking south and east Delhi, officials said.

Delhi minister Pravesh Verma and senior officials from the public works department (PWD) and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) accompanied the chief minister during the site visit.

According to officials, the desilting operation covers a 1-km stretch of the Sunehri Nala, and around 50,000 metric tonnes of accumulated silt is to be removed. Of this, approximately 14,000 metric tonnes has already been cleared.

“The drain has witnessed heavy silt deposition over the years, contributing to waterlogging during the monsoon in nearby colonies,” Gupta said.

During the inspection, the chief minister reviewed the pace and quality of work and directed departments to ensure that desilting is completed ahead of the monsoon.

She also sought details on mechanisms to ensure regular maintenance of the drain in the future. Officials indicated that the project will be audited to examine planning and execution aspects related to the drain’s construction and upkeep. The work is being carried out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Officials added that technical issues, including the absence of adequate outlet and slab systems, had contributed to the build-up of silt in the drain.

Gupta later inspected the Barapullah Phase-3 corridor, an elevated road project designed to connect Sarai Kale Khan in south Delhi to Mayur Vihar-1 in east Delhi. The corridor is expected to provide signal-free connectivity between south and east Delhi, easing traffic on arterial routes such as the DND Flyway, Ring Road and National Highway-24.

“The project will significantly improve Delhi’s traffic management. The elevated corridor will connect Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar-1 and involves the construction of an upgraded roadway with ducts. The approximately 13.3-km-long six-lane corridor will also include a 4.3-km cycle track. The project further features a 500-metre six-lane extradosed bridge, the first of its kind in the country, with dedicated walkways and cycle tracks on both sides,” Gupta said.

Officials said the corridor is designed to accommodate around 150,000 vehicles daily and is expected to improve traffic flow between AIIMS and Mayur Vihar. The project also involves the construction of upgraded roadways with utility ducts.

Addressing officials during the review, the chief minister emphasised adherence to timelines, quality standards and transparency in execution. She said issues such as waterlogging, traffic congestion and pollution were being addressed through coordinated infrastructure works.

Minister Verma said the project had faced delays in the past and that the current focus was on expediting construction after securing necessary approvals. “The departments have been instructed to closely monitor progress to ensure completion within the stipulated time frame. We have also asked the construction firm to prepare estimates for installing an automated misting machine at the flyover,” Verma said.

Officials said both the desilting of the Sunehri drain and the Barapullah Phase-3 corridor are being monitored at the highest level, with periodic reviews planned to track progress and resolve bottlenecks.

.