Trump calls Renee Nicole Good a ‘solid, wonderful person,’ sends message to her father

“Well, I want to say to the father that I love all of our people,” replied Trump. “They can be on the other side, as you say, he might be on my side. And I think that's great.”

In an interview with Trump, CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil asked him what he would like to tell Good’s father. “I've been speaking to her father, who is a big supporter of yours, like many Americans are, but he's heartbroken right now,” said Dokoupil. “He's also heartbroken because your administration so quickly has come out and said she's a domestic terrorist. What do you want to say to her father right now?”

President Donald Trump called Renee Nicole Good a “wonderful person” in his latest remarks about the ICE killing, and sent a message to her father. Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was gunned down by federal agent Jonathan Ross after she allegedly struck him with her vehicle in Minneapolis.

“And I would bet you that she, under normal circumstances, was a very solid, wonderful person,” Trump said of Good. “But her actions were pretty tough. I've seen it many ways and many different shapes and forms.”

The US President further said, “But the bottom line is, look, we have hundreds of thousands of murderers in our country, killers. ICE is trying to get them out. They were let in through an open border policy of sleepy Joe Biden. ICE is working very hard to get them out. Their job is being made very, very difficult.”

What Donald Trump previously said about Renee Nicole Good After Good’s death, Trump slammed Good on Truth Social, claiming that the woman “viciously ran over the ICE Officer,” who then appeared to shoot her in self-defense.

“I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense,” Trump said at the time.

“The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!” Trump added.