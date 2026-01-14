Who is Clyde Emmons? Jonathan Ross GoFundMe creator calls Renee Nicole Good a 'domestic terrorist'

Clyde Emmons has drawn attention for creating a highly controversial GoFundMe campaign titled "ICE OFFICER Jonathan Ross," which supports Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross. Clyde Emmons created a GoFundMe for ICE officer Jonathan Ross. (GoFundMe)

Ross is the officer involved in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on January 7.

Good, a US citizen and mother of three, was killed during an encounter with federal agents. Her death has sparked national outrage and protests.

The GoFundMe appears to have been launched shortly after a separate fundraiser for Good's family raised more than $1.5 million before it was closed.

Emmons set up the Ross campaign in apparent response to that page, describing Good as a “domestic terrorist” and asserting that Ross was justified in the shooting.

Who is Clyde Emmons? Emmons is identified on the fundraiser page as being from Mount Forest, Michigan. He has stated that he does not personally know Ross and launched the campaign after seeing media coverage of Good's death and the fundraiser for her family.

On the GoFundMe page, Emmons described Good as a "domestic terrorist" and wrote that the ICE agent was “1000 percent justified in the shooting."

"After seeing all the media bs about a domestic terrorist getting go fund me. I feel that the officer that was 1000 percent justified in the shooting deserves to have a go fund me. Funds will go to help him," he wrote.

Clyde Emmons Facebook post Emmons also allegedly shared a link to the GoFundMe campaign on Facebook accompanied by offensive commentary criticizing the fundraiser for Renee Good's family and promoting the campaign in support of the ICE agent.

"The stupod c---s want to make a go fund me for the s----d b---h that got what she deserved, I made one for the ICE officer that did his job. Let's get this man some money," Emmons allegedly wrote.

A screenshot of the post has circulated widely online. The authenticity of the social media post could not be independently verified and the specific Facebook page could not be located.

The “ICE OFFICER Jonathan Ross” GoFundMe, which initially sought around $800,000 to support the agent, has drawn significant attention and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars amid ongoing debate over whether it violates GoFundMe’s terms of service by appearing to support an officer involved in the fatal shooting.

In an update on Tuesday, Emmons wrote, "Contact has been made and arrangements are being put into place to transfer the funds as the officer wishes. One step closer."