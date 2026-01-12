Is Jonathan Ross hiding? Latest on ICE agent as Bill Ackman donates $10K to GoFundMe

Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent identified by the US media as the officer who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on January 7, has been at the center of anti-ICE protests in the aftermath of Good's death. But little is known about his current whereabouts. A protester holds a sign reading "ARREST JONATHAN ROSS" during a rally for Renee Good, Thursday, Jan. 8. (AP)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has not identified Ross. It was the Minnesota Star Tribune and local Fox affiliate Fox 9 who identified the agent. Yet, it is unclear where Jonathan Ross is right now. The DHS has not said if the agent has been put on administrative leave, even as more federal agents continue to flood the streets in Minnesota amidst protests.

While a section has expressed fury over Ross's action, many, including the DHS, have come out in support. The DHS says Ross acted in self-defense as Renee Nicole Good allegedly used her SUV as a weapon and tried to run down the ICE agents.

A GoFundMe has also been launched for Ross, which, as of this writing, has raised over $440,000. Among the donors is also billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who pitched in $10,000 to the campaign.

Multiple Fundraisers Launched For Jonathan Ross Notably, the GoFundMe that has already raised over $400,000 is not the only fundraising campaign underway in support of Jonathan Ross. A GiveSendGo campaign with a target of $200,000 goal has raised over $170,000. The Minnesota Star Tribune reports that several other GiveSendGo campaigns have been launched in support of Ross.

Meanwhile, USA Today reports that Bill Ackman was among the 8000 people who donated to the campaign. Meanwhile, GoFundMe stated that they are yet to verify all the fundraiser, leaving a major question mark around their veracity.

"Our Trust & Safety team is currently reviewing all fundraisers related to the shooting in Minneapolis to ensure they are compliant with our Terms of Service," GoFundMe said in a statement to USA Today.

“We are also working to gather additional information from the organizer of this fundraiser.”