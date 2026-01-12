Did Renee Nicole Good lose custody of her children after Minneapolis shooting? What we know

The death of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis, has prompted questions about the custody of her children. Good was killed by Jonathan Ross, a federal agent who has served as a deportation officer with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since 2015. Demonstrators protest outside the White House in Washington, Jan 10, against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis. (AP)

According to the Department of Homeland Security and President Donald Trump, the shooting occurred in self-defense after Good allegedly drove her vehicle toward the agent. Democratic leaders, however, condemned the incident.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it “a betrayal of American values” and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass described it as “the senseless killing of an innocent and unarmed wife and mother.”

A mother of three Good was originally from Colorado Springs and had recently moved to Minneapolis. A prize-winning poet and hobby guitarist, she was described by family and friends as deeply devoted to her children.

She had three children in total. Two of them, now aged 14 and 12, were from her first marriage and are currently in the custody of their father, according to the Associated Press.

Her youngest child, a six-year-old son, was from her marriage to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., who died in 2023. Macklin’s father told the Minnesota Star Tribune that after Good’s death, there was “nobody else in his life.”

Who is caring for the children now? There is no indication that Good lost custody of any of her children before her death. Her two older children are reportedly in custody of their father, Good's ex-husband.

A GoFundMe page launched after Good’s death includes a statement from her wife, Rebecca Good, who said she is now raising Good's six-year-old boy.

In her message, Rebecca said the couple had been teaching their son the values of compassion and kindness and noted that he had already lost his father before losing his mother.

The Independent also reported that Good’s two older children remain in the care of their biological father.

The shooting remains under investigation.