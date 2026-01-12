What's happening in Minneapolis? Car window smashing, ICE arrests, protest videos emerge after Renee Good shooting

ICE and border patrol operations in Minneapolis continue even after the Wednesday shooting that killed Renee Nicole Good. Jonathan Ross was identified as the ICE agent who shot three times at the 37-year-old mother of three. The DHS said that the officer, who served in Iraq and was injured in an accident last year, acted in self-defense. Federal agents detain a person in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP)

What happened on Wednesday? Renee Good was shot in her SUV in a residential neighbourhood south of downtown Minneapolis. Videos taken by bystanders and posted online show an officer approaching a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road, demanding the driver open the door and grabbing the handle.

The Honda Pilot begins to pull forward, and a different ICE officer standing in front of the vehicle draws his gun and immediately fires at least two shots at close range, jumping back as the vehicle moves toward him.

It is not clear from the videos if the officer gets struck by the SUV, which speeds into two cars parked on a curb before stopping. It’s also not clear what happened in the lead-up to the shooting.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the SUV was part of a group of protesters that had been harassing agents and “impeding operations” that morning. She said agents had freed one of their vehicles that was stuck in the snow and were leaving the area when the confrontation and shooting occurred.

Protests in Minneapolis Anti-ICE protests have sparked in Minneapolis. The demonstrations have taken place since President Donald Trump’s administration dispatched 2,000 officers and agents to Minnesota for its latest immigration crackdown.

On Thursday morning, dozens gathered outside a Minneapolis federal building being used as a base for the immigration crackdown. Border Patrol officers fired tear gas and doused demonstrators with pepper spray to push them back from the gate.