Renee Good GoFundMe row: Mattie Weiss faces backlash for fundraiser; Jonathan Ross campaign in focus

Mattie Weiss, who organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for Renee Nicole Good, is facing severe backlash. The campaign was launched only hours after the 37-year-old mom of three was fatally shot by an ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, in a residential area of Minneapolis. Candles, flowers and signs are placed at a makeshift memorial honoring Renee Nicole Good (AFP)

On Saturday, Weiss closed the GoFundMe campaign page after raising over $1.5 million from 38.5K donations. “Thank you for your generosity. We’ve closed this GoFundMe and will place the funds in a trust for the family. If you’re looking to donate, we encourage you to support others in need. We’re truly grateful,” the organizer wrote in a message to all donors.

She also shared a message from Renee's wife, Becca, to MPR News: “First, I want to extend my gratitude to all the people who have reached out from across the country and around the world to support our family. This kindness of strangers is the most fitting tribute because if you ever encountered my wife, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, you know that above all else, she was kind. In fact, kindness radiated out of her."

In the statement, Rebecca further added, “Renee sparkled. She literally sparkled. I mean, she didn’t wear glitter but I swear she had sparkles coming out of her pores. All the time. You might think it was just my love talking but her family said the same thing. Renee was made of sunshine.”