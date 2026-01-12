Renee Good GoFundMe row: Mattie Weiss faces backlash for fundraiser; Jonathan Ross campaign in focus
Mattie Weiss, who organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for Renee Nicole Good, is facing severe backlash. The campaign was launched only hours after the 37-year-old mom of three was fatally shot by an ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, in a residential area of Minneapolis.
On Saturday, Weiss closed the GoFundMe campaign page after raising over $1.5 million from 38.5K donations. “Thank you for your generosity. We’ve closed this GoFundMe and will place the funds in a trust for the family. If you’re looking to donate, we encourage you to support others in need. We’re truly grateful,” the organizer wrote in a message to all donors.
She also shared a message from Renee's wife, Becca, to MPR News: “First, I want to extend my gratitude to all the people who have reached out from across the country and around the world to support our family. This kindness of strangers is the most fitting tribute because if you ever encountered my wife, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, you know that above all else, she was kind. In fact, kindness radiated out of her."
In the statement, Rebecca further added, “Renee sparkled. She literally sparkled. I mean, she didn’t wear glitter but I swear she had sparkles coming out of her pores. All the time. You might think it was just my love talking but her family said the same thing. Renee was made of sunshine.”
Mattie Weiss faces backlash
Now, Mattie Weiss is facing severe criticism on social media. Some even said that she has been fired. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of these claims. There is no public statement from Mattie.
“The other person that created the gofundme with Becka Tilsen is Mattie Weiss. Mattie’s employer has already removed her from their website. She is a partner of The Management Center, who has “worked with more than 1,900 of the most influential progressive organizations in the country” since 2006. They have also removed their client list from their website,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Jonathan Ross GoFundMe
Meanwhile, a campaign for Jonathan Ross was launched on Saturday.
“After seeing all the media bs about a domestic terrorist getting go fund me. I feel that the officer that was 1000 percent justified in the shooting deserves to have a go fund me. Funds will go to help pay for any legal services this officer needs. if officer cannot be reached at time of needed assistance funds will be donated to the ICE through DAP,” the description reads.