Who was Linda Brown? Missing Chicago special education teacher found dead in Lake Michigan

The body of a woman recovered from Lake Michigan on Monday has been identified as that of a missing special education teacher from Chicago, confirmed officials. A body recovered from Lake Michigan has been identified as Linda Brown, a missing Chicago special education teacher

Linda Brown, aged 53, was found dead in the lake close to the South Side of Chicago shortly before noon on Monday, state the Chicago Police Department.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has verified that the body retrieved was Brown, a local educator who disappeared more than a week ago following a pleasant movie night with her husband, Antwon.

The Chicago police have not disclosed any additional information regarding the investigation.

Linda Brown's family ‘truly heartbroken’ Brown's grieving family also confirmed the identification of the body and communicated to ABC 7 via a text message that they are all “truly heartbroken.”

According to police reports, Brown was last seen on January 3 in the 4500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bronzeville, which is approximately two miles southwest of the White Sox's Rate Field. At that time, she was driving a blue 2021 Honda Civic and was likely heading to her weekly acupuncture appointment.

Investigators found her abandoned vehicle close to East 35th Street and South Lake Park Avenue on January 7 — merely two miles from the location where she was last seen.

Linda Brown's last footage On Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials reported that they had obtained surveillance footage depicting Brown in the vicinity of her car's discovery. According to her family, ABC 7 reported that in the footage, Brown is seen traversing a pedestrian bridge leading to the lakefront at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Antwon said that he was devastated when he woke up early Saturday and realized that Brown was missing. “I don’t know what to do. I’ve done everything. I’m talking to people, we’ve got people searching for her. I’m out of options,” Antwon said.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Brown's death and are currently awaiting the results of the autopsy.

The circumstances leading to Brown's presence in the water remain unclear. The official cause of her death has yet to be disclosed.