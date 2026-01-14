Joe Rogan breaks with Trump after Renee Nicole Good ICE shooting; ‘are we gonna be the Gestapo?’

“Are we really gonna be the Gestapo, ‘Where’s your papers?’ Is that what we’ve come to?”, Rogan added. The clip from Rogan's episode was widely shared online and became viral.

“You don’t want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching up people — many of which turn out to be U.S. citizens that just don’t have their papers on them,” he said, in a likely nod to the deployment of National Guard to aid in the immigration crackdown.

Rogan went on to voice sympathy for the Americans who expressed anger and frustration with the Trump administration's way of dealing with things.

Podcaster Joe Rogan , whose show enjoys a massive following, seemingly broke with President Donald Trump in wake of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis. Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by Jonathan Ross and Rogan spoke out after the incident that sparked outrage across the nation.

Rogan was interviewing Senator Rand Paul when he made the remarks. This is not the first time that Rogan and Trump are not seeing eye to eye. He's broken with the president's stance on a number of issues in the recent months after voicing support during the Republican's 2024 campaign.

Row over Renee Good shooting The Trump administration has firmly backed Ross' actions in wake of the Renee Good shooting. Even as protests in Minnesota have grown, the Department of Homeland Security has defended Ross, with Secretary Kristi Noem even calling Good a ‘domestic terrorist’.

Vice President JD Vance also backed the narrative that Good was fired upon when trying to run over the agent with her car.

Videos of the incident, taken from various angles, show that Good backed up her car. One video from the ICE agent's perspective shows that she moved the car forward, but the camera is not in focus at the time, and soon gunshots are heard. There is a contention whether Good was driving away or trying to hit the officer.

As per The Hill, polls indicate that many among the American people disagree with how the administration handled the shooting and feel the agent should face legal action.