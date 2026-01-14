Renee Nicole Good rap sheet: Sister-in-law shuts down claims of criminal history; ‘she didn’t have one'

Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, on January 7, amid ongoing operations there. The agent has now been identified as Jonathan Ross, even as the incident has sparked outrage. While many have criticized the ICE agent's actions, the Donald Trump administration has jumped to his defense and painted the picture that the woman was at fault. Renee Nicole Good's sister-in-law shared some photos of the deceased woman, and slammed rumors about her criminal past that have been circulating online. (Facebook/Morgan Fletcher)

Good was labeled a ‘domestic terrorist’ by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, while Vice President JD Vance backed the narrative that Good tried to hit the agent with her car. Amid debate around Good's actions, numerous unverified profiles on social media began to push the claim that the deceased had a rap sheet and a criminal past.

While these profiles did not substantiate their claims, Good's sister-in-law has now decided to speak out and quash the rumors once and for all.

What Renee Good's sister-in-law said about criminal past Morgan Fletcher wrote about her sister-in-law, Good, in a lengthy Facebook post. She is Good's sister in law from her ex-husband, Timmy Macklin Jr.'s, family.

Also Read | Renee Good was 'stalking and impeding' ICE operation in Minneapolis; damning evidence video emerges “I’ve been pretty quiet about this, because I wanted to wait until our family could piece together a statement… and it is finally published. You never think the passing of a loved one will be high profile… or a massively divisive, political topic,” she began.

“Regardless of what happened, she was our family. Cole and my sister-in-law. And our nephew… is now an orphan,” Fletcher continued.

“We are grieving. Heavily. And yes, we see everyone’s posts and comments. Some in support but also, the nasty ones ripping apart our beautiful and beloved Renee,” she also added.

Coming to the rumors about Good's criminal past, Fletcher shut them down, saying “And we’ve seen the false claims and the wrong Renee Good’s info being posted (criminal history? She didn’t have one).”

“No matter where you stand on the issue of ICE or whether or not you think she did or didn’t deserve what happened, please remember she was a human being and she had loved ones… including children who can and will likely see all of these things about their mother… and her wife, whom she loved dearly,” Fletcher concluded in her post.