Renee Nicole Good rap sheet: Sister-in-law shuts down claims of criminal history; ‘she didn’t have one'
Unsubstantiated claims alleged Renee Nicole Good, the woman killed in the Minneapolis ICE shooting, had a rap sheet, prompting her sister-in-law to respond.
Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, on January 7, amid ongoing operations there. The agent has now been identified as Jonathan Ross, even as the incident has sparked outrage. While many have criticized the ICE agent's actions, the Donald Trump administration has jumped to his defense and painted the picture that the woman was at fault.
Good was labeled a ‘domestic terrorist’ by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, while Vice President JD Vance backed the narrative that Good tried to hit the agent with her car. Amid debate around Good's actions, numerous unverified profiles on social media began to push the claim that the deceased had a rap sheet and a criminal past.
While these profiles did not substantiate their claims, Good's sister-in-law has now decided to speak out and quash the rumors once and for all.
What Renee Good's sister-in-law said about criminal past
Morgan Fletcher wrote about her sister-in-law, Good, in a lengthy Facebook post. She is Good's sister in law from her ex-husband, Timmy Macklin Jr.'s, family.
“I’ve been pretty quiet about this, because I wanted to wait until our family could piece together a statement… and it is finally published. You never think the passing of a loved one will be high profile… or a massively divisive, political topic,” she began.
“Regardless of what happened, she was our family. Cole and my sister-in-law. And our nephew… is now an orphan,” Fletcher continued.
“We are grieving. Heavily. And yes, we see everyone’s posts and comments. Some in support but also, the nasty ones ripping apart our beautiful and beloved Renee,” she also added.
Coming to the rumors about Good's criminal past, Fletcher shut them down, saying “And we’ve seen the false claims and the wrong Renee Good’s info being posted (criminal history? She didn’t have one).”
“No matter where you stand on the issue of ICE or whether or not you think she did or didn’t deserve what happened, please remember she was a human being and she had loved ones… including children who can and will likely see all of these things about their mother… and her wife, whom she loved dearly,” Fletcher concluded in her post.
She also went on to include the family's statement to The Minnesota Star Tribune in this matter.
"Our family is grieving deeply, and we are speaking now with care, clarity, and love during a time of unimaginable loss. At the center of this tragedy are lives we love, and a family forever changed.
We want to honor Renee, whose love and presence touched everyone who knew her. She was an extraordinary mother, devoted, fiercely loving, and always putting her children at the center of her world. A poet, musician, and lifelong learner- she moved through life with wonder and a drive to create and understand the world around her. She was full of heart and never defined by malice.
Most importantly, we ask that Renee’s three children be held in your hearts. One of them is a six-year-old who has now lost both parents, and all three have had their lives changed in ways no one should ever have to experience. The children deserve privacy, protection, and care as they begin to navigate life without their mother.
We also want to honor Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., who passed away in 2023. He was Renée’s husband and the father of their six-year-old child. The time he spent with Renée was unquestionably the happiest of his life, and he cherished being a father and partner every day. Raising their child together and building a life with her made these years truly the best he ever had. He would have been absolutely devastated by this, heartbroken to see the family he loved face so much pain.
As Timmy’s family, we are sending all our love and support to the children, to Becca, and to Renee’s family, who are facing the heartbreak of this tragedy while the world watches. We will always be here for our nephew/grandson, and we will do everything we can to honor Timmy and Renee’s legacy through him.
We know this moment has stirred strong emotions and outrage. We share the desire for justice and accountability, and we ask that all conversations be rooted in humanity, empathy, and care for the family most affected.
Thank you to everyone who has shown up, spoken out, and held space for the family during this incredibly difficult time. We know Renee would be there too, cheering on those who fight for justice and standing with the people, causes, and community she loved. We hope this inspires accountability, compassion, and meaningful change so that fewer families have to endure this kind of pain."