Did Jonathon Ross hide his professional identity? Neighbors reveal shocking details about ICE agent

Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent responsible for the fatal shooting of Minneapolis resident Renee Good, did not disclose his actual occupation to his neighbors. He, according to them, claimed that he was a botanist. ICE agent Jonathan Ross, responsible for the fatal shooting of Renee Good, hid his actual profession from neighbours. (REUTERS)

Speaking to PEOPLE, a woman residing in Ross's neighborhood in Minneapolis expressed her shock upon learning that Ross had shot a woman, since she was unaware about his role as an ICE agent.

‘It’s really upsetting,’ says Jonathan Ross' neighbour The woman recounted that she had met Ross once at a neighborhood garage gathering in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he opened up about his professions to the attendees. He mentioned that he worked with plants, identifying himself as a botanist.

“[He said he] enjoyed border control... but loved plants,” she stated. “So when I found out he was the one on the news, I said, ‘What! That’s so crazy!’ I had no idea he was an ICE agent.”

“It really creeps me out that those are my neighbors — that that’s the kind of people I live next to. It’s really upsetting,” the woman continued, adding, “I just assumed all the ICE agents were like, from Texas and Arizona and Florida.”

Trump administration defends Jonathan Ross Ross, 43, is a graduate of Peoria Richwoods from the class of 2001, reported WCBU following a review of school and court documents.

The incident has heightened concerns about the aggressive conduct of federal immigration agents and has reignited demands for accountability within law enforcement.

Last week, Ross shot and killed Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother, as she attempted to flee from ICE officers. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, along with other officials from the Trump administration, has defended Ross' actions without explicitly naming him, while Vice President JD Vance has stated that ICE agents are “protected by absolute immunity.”

In his conversation with the Daily Mail, Ross's father, Ed, supported his son's actions.

“She hit him,” Ed Ross stated. “He also had an officer whose arm was in the car. He will not be charged with anything.”