Nick Sortor attacked by crowd outside Bishop Henry Whipple building in Minneapolis, videos surface

“Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) was just ATTACKED by a violent mob outside of the Bishop Henry Whipple building in Minneapolis,” content creator Cam Higby wrote in an X post featuring the video of the attack. “Federal agents threw a flash bang to disperse the crowd.”

A video doing the rounds on social media shows conservative influencer Nick Sortor being attacked by a mob outside of the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis , Minnesota. Federal agents dispersed the crowd with a flash bang.

Higby shared another video where Sortor was assaulted again, this time by a woman. The woman can be seen yelling at Sortor before hitting and pushing him. “During the attack, federal agents deployed a massive amount of tear gas and pepper balls,” wrote Higby.

The video shows a few men, some wearing all black, physically assaulting Sortor as he fights to free himself from their grip. Some of the people have their faces covered.

Shortly before Sortor was attacked, Higby posted a video of protesters surrounding him and Sortor, who were in a car, and verbally attacking them. “Protestors surround @nicksortor and I and throw trash into our vehicle, while telling our audiences to kill themselves,” wrote Higby.

The events leading up to the attack remain unclear.

Huge crowds have been protesting in Minneapolis after the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good. The 37-year-old mother of three was gunned down by federal agent Jonathan Ross after she allegedly struck him with her vehicle.

Nick Sortor’s recent arrest Sortor was arrested in October last year during what police said was a fight. The MAGA reporter was later released without bond.

Sortor, of Washington, DC, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, along with two people from Oregon, the Portland Police Bureau said. The Justice Department was investigating the arrest.

At the time, Sortor revealed on social media that Donald fTrump sent him a text after his “wrongful arrest by Portland Police”. Trump wrote, according to Sortor, “Nick, I saw you on television. Great job. We are behind you 100%. Let us know if there is anything we can do… President DJT”.