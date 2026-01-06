What happened at Arizona Supreme Court today? ‘Suspicious’ package sparks evacuations

The Arizona Supreme Court building in the Capitol at 15th Avenue and Washington Street was evacuated on Monday after a suspicious package was discovered in the facility's mailroom. Arizona Supreme Court evacuated after suspicious package found in mailroom, testing positive for possible explosives.(Pexel)

A letter sent to court staff obtained by ABC15 states that the package tested positive for possible homemade explosives.

The bomb squad is currently on the scene along with other authorities, investigating the scene.

While law enforcement sweeps the facilities, all employees were instructed to go home and work remotely.

An alert from the court said, “The State Courts Building and surrounding parking lots will remain evacuated and closed until further notice. We do not have an estimate for how long this will take.”

This is a developing story.