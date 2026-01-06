Search
Tue, Jan 06, 2026
New Delhi oC

What happened at Arizona Supreme Court today? ‘Suspicious’ package sparks evacuations

ByShirin Gupta
Published on: Jan 06, 2026 04:26 am IST

Arizona Supreme Court evacuated after suspicious package found in mailroom, testing positive for possible explosives.

The Arizona Supreme Court building in the Capitol at 15th Avenue and Washington Street was evacuated on Monday after a suspicious package was discovered in the facility's mailroom.

Arizona Supreme Court evacuated after suspicious package found in mailroom, testing positive for possible explosives.(Pexel)
Arizona Supreme Court evacuated after suspicious package found in mailroom, testing positive for possible explosives.(Pexel)

A letter sent to court staff obtained by ABC15 states that the package tested positive for possible homemade explosives.

The bomb squad is currently on the scene along with other authorities, investigating the scene.

While law enforcement sweeps the facilities, all employees were instructed to go home and work remotely.

An alert from the court said, “The State Courts Building and surrounding parking lots will remain evacuated and closed until further notice. We do not have an estimate for how long this will take.”

This is a developing story.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
News / World News / US News / What happened at Arizona Supreme Court today? ‘Suspicious’ package sparks evacuations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On